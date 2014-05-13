(Updated: EDITS throughout)

Giants 4, Braves 2: Tyler Colvin drove in three runs with a homer and a triple, and Tim Lincecum struck out a season-high 11 as host San Francisco beat Atlanta for the fourth consecutive time.

Colvin, recalled Saturday from Triple-A Fresno, snapped a 1-1 tie with a two-run triple down the right-field line in the seventh. Lincecum (3-2) allowed one run on two hits in 7 2/3 innings and Sergio Romo earned his 13th save as San Francisco won for the 14th time in its past 18 contests.

B.J. Upton homered and doubled for the Braves, but his steal of third base with one out in the seventh was overturned by instant replay. Gavin Floyd (0-2) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits with no walks and eight strikeouts, and Freddie Freeman added a solo homer in the ninth.

Colvin blasted a Floyd offering into McCovey Cove with two outs in the second to put San Francisco ahead 1-0. Lincecum did not allow a hit until Upton lined a breaking ball into the front row of the left-field stands with one out in the fifth to even the score at one, and he didn’t surrender another hit until Upton’s double to left-center with one out in the seventh.

Upton stole third on the next pitch and initially was ruled safe, but video review ruled Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval tagged Upton’s foot just before he reached the base. After a single and an error on Freeman put runners on first and second in the home half of the seventh, Colvin’s liner into the right-field corner plated two runs and put San Francisco ahead to stay.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lincecum recorded double-digit strikeouts for the 36th time in his career. … San Francisco CF Angel Pagan finished with three hits. … The Braves are 0-4 against the Giants this season, scoring just five runs in those contests.