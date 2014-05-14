FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Giants 10, Braves 4
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 14, 2014 / 11:28 PM / 3 years ago

Giants 10, Braves 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Giants 10, Braves 4: Hunter Pence belted a solo homer among his four hits and knocked in three as San Francisco outlasted visiting Atlanta to take two of three in the series.

Brandon Crawford collected three hits, including a two-run homer, and knocked in three runs while Pablo Sandoval added two hits and an RBI for the Giants. Madison Bumgarner (5-3) battled through five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with five strikeouts to win his third straight start.

Chris Johnson recorded a pair of doubles and knocked in two runs while Tyler Pastornicky added two hits for the Braves. Atlanta’s Julio Teheran (2-3), who had gone at least six innings in his first eight starts, yielded five runs (four earned), seven hits and five walks in only 3 1/3 frames.

Freddie Freeman and Johnson collected RBI doubles in the first inning, but Pence’s two-run blast to right and a run-scoring single by Crawford gave the Giants a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the frame. Johnson delivered another RBI double and scored on Andrelton Simmons’ triple to tie the game 4-4 in the fourth.

Sandoval’s RBI single put San Francisco back in front in the bottom of the fourth before Gregor Blanco and Pence each delivered run-scoring singles in the fifth for a 7-4 advantage. Michael Morse gave the Giants more cushion with his ninth homer of the season in the sixth before Crawford’s fifth homer to right in the eighth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Blanco also walked twice, scored three runs and stole his second, third and fourth bases of the season for the Giants. … Atlanta fell to 14-1 when scoring the game’s first run and the Giants improved to 7-11 when allowing the first. … Braves CF B.J. Upton was thrown out of the game by home plate umpire Lance Barrett in the sixth inning for arguing balls and strikes.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.