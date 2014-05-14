Giants 10, Braves 4: Hunter Pence belted a solo homer among his four hits and knocked in three as San Francisco outlasted visiting Atlanta to take two of three in the series.

Brandon Crawford collected three hits, including a two-run homer, and knocked in three runs while Pablo Sandoval added two hits and an RBI for the Giants. Madison Bumgarner (5-3) battled through five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with five strikeouts to win his third straight start.

Chris Johnson recorded a pair of doubles and knocked in two runs while Tyler Pastornicky added two hits for the Braves. Atlanta’s Julio Teheran (2-3), who had gone at least six innings in his first eight starts, yielded five runs (four earned), seven hits and five walks in only 3 1/3 frames.

Freddie Freeman and Johnson collected RBI doubles in the first inning, but Pence’s two-run blast to right and a run-scoring single by Crawford gave the Giants a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the frame. Johnson delivered another RBI double and scored on Andrelton Simmons’ triple to tie the game 4-4 in the fourth.

Sandoval’s RBI single put San Francisco back in front in the bottom of the fourth before Gregor Blanco and Pence each delivered run-scoring singles in the fifth for a 7-4 advantage. Michael Morse gave the Giants more cushion with his ninth homer of the season in the sixth before Crawford’s fifth homer to right in the eighth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Blanco also walked twice, scored three runs and stole his second, third and fourth bases of the season for the Giants. … Atlanta fell to 14-1 when scoring the game’s first run and the Giants improved to 7-11 when allowing the first. … Braves CF B.J. Upton was thrown out of the game by home plate umpire Lance Barrett in the sixth inning for arguing balls and strikes.