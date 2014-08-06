Preview: Braves at Mariners

After winning three of four on the road to wrap up the first half of the season in a first-place tie in the National League East, the Atlanta Braves have been unable to build any momentum away from home. The Braves look to avoid a winless road trip when they complete a two-game set in Seattle on Wednesday. Atlanta went 6-5 at home in its first 11 games following the All-Star break, but got swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres to begin its eight-game journey out west.

The Braves remained three games behind the Washington Nationals in the NL East following Tuesday’s 4-2 setback in Seattle, scoring two or fewer runs for the fifth time in six games while matching a season high with their seventh straight loss. They will try to avoid matching their longest skid since dropping eight straight from April 23-May 4, 2010, against Seattle, which has won each of the three meetings by two runs. The Mariners have alternated wins and losses over their last nine contests, while Tuesday’s victory was only their second in their last seven home games.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (10-7, 2.69 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Chris Young (9-6, 3.19)

Teheran recorded his third complete game of the season in his last time out, but it was for naught as he was outdueled by Clayton Kershaw in a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. The 23-year-old Colombian permitted two runs on five hits while striking out nine and has yielded three or fewer runs and worked at least seven innings in six of his last nine outings. Teheran has never faced Seattle, but is 1-0 with a 3.55 ERA in two career interleague starts.

Attempting to reach the 10-win mark for the first time since 2006, Young settled for a no-decision in Thursday’s 6-5 victory over the Cleveland Indians. The Princeton alum yielded four runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings, giving up four runs for the first time in nine outings. Young, who is 6-3 with a 2.21 ERA in 11 home turns, is winless in his last four tries versus the Braves dating back to 2008 and is 2-4 with a 6.69 ERA against them in eight all-time starts – his highest ERA against any NL foe.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta leads the majors with 78 quality starts.

2. The Mariners have allowed two or fewer runs in a major league-high 49 games.

3. With an off day Thursday, the Braves are expected to rest Gold Glove SS Andrelton Simmons after he sprained his left ankle Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Mariners 3, Braves 2