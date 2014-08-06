Mariners hand Braves seventh straight loss

SEATTLE -- After three starts that saw his teammates score just four total runs, Seattle Mariners starter Felix Hernandez was in a rare position Tuesday night. A fourth-inning error by the visiting Atlanta Braves opened the door for a four-run inning, and Hernandez found himself pitching with a lead.

“I’ll take it,” he said after another strong outing in the Mariners’ 4-2 win over the Braves on Tuesday night.

Hernandez allowed just four hits and one run over eight innings, while a fourth-inning error on Braves second baseman Tommy La Stella helped extend Atlanta’s losing streak to seven games -- matching the team’s longest of the season.

La Stella drifted into shallow right field for a pop fly that would have been the third out of the fourth inning, only to drop the ball and allow two runs to score. Seattle added a third unearned run one at-bat later to extend its lead to 4-1.

“It’s just one of those things,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “Three runs score on that play right there. That’s just the way stuff’s going.”

La Stella took full responsibility for the play, and the latest loss.

“I’ve got to make that play every time,” he said. “It sucks to let the team down like that. You can’t pick and choose when you make errors, so I just have to move on and do a better job tomorrow.”

Hernandez (12-3) turned in his major league-record 15th consecutive start of seven or more innings and allowing two runs or fewer.

Just as important, the Mariners scored four runs -- matching the combined total they had scored over his previous three outings -- as Hernandez earned his first win since July 11.

Newcomers Austin Jackson and Chris Denorfia sparked a four-run fourth inning that saw Seattle (58-54) score three unearned runs -- thanks to a costly error on Atlanta second baseman Tommy La Stella.

Seattle closer Fernando Rodney gave up a run in the ninth but earned his 31st save of the season.

Atlanta starter Alex Wood was solid but got victimized by the fourth-inning error. Wood (7-9) gave up five hits and four runs over six innings, but only one run allowed was earned.

The outing was even more impressive when considering that a virus left Wood’s status for the game in jeopardy as late as Monday.

“Our trainers did a great job of getting him ready,” Gonzalez said. “I‘m sure he didn’t feel 100 percent, but he gave us a hell of a start against one of the best starters in baseball.”

Braves shortstop Andrelton Simmons wasn’t feeling too great after the game, having sprained his ankle on a freak play in the fourth. Simmons turned his left ankle while covering third base behind an outfield throw to the plate and had to come out of the game.

Gonzalez said Simmons is day-to-day, but the day game Wednesday and an off day Thursday probably mean it’s unlikely the shortstop will be on the field again until at least Friday.

The injury was another crushing blow in a disastrous bottom of the fourth inning for Atlanta (58-55).

Trailing 1-0, the Mariners tied the score on a fourth-inning RBI from first baseman Logan Morrison. Then La Stella dropped a two-out pop fly off the bat of Mariners shortstop Chris Taylor that allowed third baseman Kyle Seager, who had been hit by a pitch, and right fielder Denorfia, who had singled, to score. Jackson followed with an RBI single as the Mariners took a 4-1 lead.

Atlanta left fielder Justin Upton’s leadoff double in the second inning set up the first run of the game. A two-out RBI single from third baseman Chris Johnson brought Upton home for a 1-0 Braves lead.

Hernandez said afterward that he felt “rusty” in the early innings after skipping a Monday throwing session. He added that the four-run fourth helped him hone in and find his best stuff.

“It’s fun to pitch with a four-run lead,” he said.

Right fielder Jason Heyward had two hits for the Braves, who had six hits on the night. Atlanta (58-55) has not won a game since July 28.

NOTES: Five losses during Atlanta’s seven-game losing streak have come by margins of two runs or fewer. ... The Mariners moved back the next start for RHPs Felix Hernandez and Chris Young, although manager Lloyd McClendon said before Tuesday’s game that he had yet to make a decision as to who will start in place of Hernandez on Sunday. RHPs Taijuan Walker and Erasmo Ramirez are candidates to be promoted from Triple-A, while the Mariners could also go with a bullpen-by-committee system. ... Mariners CF Austin Jackson and RF Chris Denorfia made their home debuts with the team Tuesday after being acquired in deadline deals last week.