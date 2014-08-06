Mariners extend Braves’ skid to eight

SEATTLE -- The Atlanta Braves’ worst road trip in 65 years ended in familiar fashion Wednesday afternoon -- with yet another loss.

Atlanta ended its disastrous West Coast road trip with its eighth consecutive loss, falling 7-3 to the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field. The only other time the Braves went winless on a trip of at least eight games was in 1949 when the Boston Braves were 0-8 on a road swing.

The losing streak is the Braves’ longest this season and marked the first time since May 2012 that Atlanta has lost eight games in a row.

“We’re a better team than we’ve played on the road,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “It’s time to get back home and get on a winning streak.”

Atlanta (58-56) jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the third inning but quickly fell behind when starter Julio Teheran gave up two homers in the bottom of the inning. One was a three-run shot by Seattle first baseman Logan Morrison.

The Mariners (59-54) had 12 hits and posted their highest run total since July 1 when they beat Houston 13-1. The last time Seattle had scored more than six runs at home was June 24 in an 8-2 win over Boston.

“Since the trades, we definitely have a new look and we feel good,” Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager said, referring to deadline deals that brought in center fielder Austin Jackson, designated hitter Kendrys Morales and right-handed outfielder Chris Denofria.

“There’s a lot of confidence there. There’s a different level of confidence with the new guys.”

Seattle starter Chris Young (10-6) picked up the win despite one of his least successful home outings of the season. Young had one rough inning -- the third -- and came out of the game after five innings, matching his shortest outing since April. Young allowed three earned runs and seven hits while striking out six to post his 10th win of the season.

“Earlier in my career, that’s something that might have meant something to me,” Young said, “but I’ve been around long enough to understand how wins for pitchers are dependent on so many outside factors.”

The Mariners used five relievers to finish off the win with four innings of scoreless relief.

Teheran (10-8) allowed six earned runs and nine hits in six innings.

“He was just missing some pitches,” Gonzalez said.

After the Mariners jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Seager’s RBI single in the first inning, Atlanta piled up four hits, a walk and three runs off Young in the top of the third.

Young walked Braves second baseman Tommy La Stella with the bases loaded to tie the score 1-1. Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman followed with a two-run double for a 3-1 lead. La Stella tried to score from first base on the double but was thrown out at home plate.

The Mariners retook the lead in the bottom of the third inning, with left fielder Dustin Ackley and Morrison hitting home runs. Morrison delivered the big hit with a three-run shot, giving Seattle a 5-3 lead.

“The three-run home run to Morrison, that was the big blow,” Gonzalez said.

Seattle added a run on a sacrifice fly from shortstop Chris Taylor in the fifth inning and Morales put the Mariners ahead 7-3 with an RBI single in the seventh inning.

Atlanta right fielder Jason Heyward went 2-for-4 in a losing cause and finished the two-game series with four singles in eight at-bats. Freeman went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

NOTES: Braves SS Andrelton Simmons (ankle) was not in the lineup. He was on crutches after spraining an ankle the previous night. Simmons described the ankle as “not great, but not too bad,” adding that he wasn’t sure how long he might be out. ... The Seattle Times reported that Seattle INF Willie Bloomquist (bruised knee) is not progressing as well as the Mariners had hoped. ... Mariners OF Michael Saunders is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. ... Rookie Chris Taylor is on the verge of taking over as the Mariners’ full-time shortstop. The right-handed hitter had been platooning with lefty Brad Miller, but Taylor’s .357 batting average had him back in the lineup against RHP Julio Teheran on Wednesday.