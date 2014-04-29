Preview: Braves at Marlins

Jose Fernandez and Alex Wood combined for one of the best pitching duels in years last Tuesday in Atlanta, and the two young hurlers again will meet when the Braves visit Miami to open a three-game series Tuesday. Fernandez struck out a career-high tying 14 in eight innings as the Marlins beat the Braves 1-0 in last week’s matchup, and Wood added a career-best 11 strikeouts with one run allowed in eight frames. Neither team issued a walk in the contest and combined for 28 strikeouts, the most in a game without a base on balls since 1900, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The narrow loss to Miami is the only defeat experienced by the Braves in the past week, and at 17-7 Atlanta has built a 3½-game lead in the National League East. Miami has lost four of its past six, dropping two of three to the Mets last weekend. Atlanta swept the Reds over the weekend to cap a 5-1 homestand, holding Cincinnati to five runs in the three-game series.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Alex Wood (2-3, 1.54 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Fernandez (3-1, 1.99)

Wood has lost his past two starts despite allowing one earned run across eight innings in both outings. The 23-year-old has walked just seven hitters in 35 innings, but the Braves have scored one run or less in three of his five starts. Wood, who threw 75 of his 101 pitches for strikes against Miami last week, has struck out 26 hitters in his past 21 innings.

Last year’s NL rookie of the year looks like a bona fide Cy Young candidate through his first five starts of 2014, allowing seven earned runs in 31 2/3 innings. Fernandez is tied for third in the majors in strikeouts with 47, fanning 24 with no earned runs allowed and no walks in his past two starts (15 innings). Fernandez has struck out eight or more hitters four times this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta 2B Dan Uggla went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts Sunday, and is 2-for-17 with 10 strikeouts in his past five games.

2. The Marlins are 9-4 at home and 2-10 on the road.

3. The Braves lead baseball in ERA (2.04), starting pitchers’ ERA (1.57), fewest homers allowed (nine) and opponents’ batting average (.211).

PREDICTION: Braves 2, Marlins 1