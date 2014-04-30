Preview: Braves at Marlins

A wayward pitch on the final day of spring training delayed Ed Lucas’ season debut, but the Miami Marlins’ infielder celebrated his first game of the season with three hits Tuesday. The Marlins host Atlanta on Wednesday in the second of a three-game set, hoping Lucas – who hit .256 in 94 games as a rookie in 2013 following 11 years in the minors – helps jump-start an offense that scored 14 runs on a six-game road trip last week, but pounded the Braves 9-0 in the series opener. Atlanta’s four-game winning streak ended with a thud, giving the Braves only their fifth loss in 19 games at Marlins Park.

The Braves are 17-8 and leading the National League East despite several key offensive contributors mired in slumps. Leadoff hitter and right fielder Jason Heyward has hit safely in eight of his past nine games, but is hitting .194 for the season, while former Miami second baseman Dan Uggla is batting .209 with 28 strikeouts in 86 at-bats. The Marlins have struggled at times offensively, but not right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who hit his eighth homer of the season Tuesday and has already drawn six intentional walks in 26 games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Aaron Harang (3-1, 0.85 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 2.87)

Harang is one of baseball’s biggest surprises in the first month of 2014, leading the majors in ERA and carrying two no-hitters beyond the sixth inning in his first five starts. He gave up one run on six hits in six innings against the Marlins on April 23 in Atlanta, striking out a season-high 11. Harang was second in the majors in opponents’ batting average at .143 and seventh in WHIP at 0.88 through Monday.

Eovaldi has pitched better than his record would indicate, receiving two runs of support or less in two of his starts. He allowed an unearned run on five hits against Harang and the Braves last week, striking out seven. Eovaldi has walked only three hitters in his past four starts, covering 25 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins RHP Jacob Turner, who made one start before landing on the disabled list with a strained right shoulder, could rejoin the starting rotation Saturday.

2. Atlanta LHP Mike Minor, out since spring training with left shoulder tendinitis, will make his season debut Friday against San Francisco.

3. The Braves have played 25 games and 20 have been decided by three runs or less.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Marlins 2