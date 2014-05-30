Preview: Braves at Marlins

It is not surprising to find the Atlanta Braves involved in a series matching the top two teams in the National League East, but their opponent definitely is shocking. The Miami Marlins, boosted by a strong home record, host defending division champion Atlanta on Friday tied with the Braves for first place. The Marlins are the only major-league team to reach 20 victories at home, winning 20 of 28 games at Marlins Park, and have won seven of 11 overall to move three games above .500.

The Braves already have experienced one rough trip to Miami, being outscored 23-7 in a Marlins’ sweep that launched Atlanta into a seven-game losing streak four weeks ago. Atlanta limps into town after being swept by Boston, committing three errors in the final two innings of Thursday’s series finale. Miami right fielder Giancarlo Stanton is tied for the major-league lead with 49 RBIs and paces the NL with 15 homers, but is hitting .208 with 10 strikeouts in six games against the Braves this season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (4-3, 1.77 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Tom Koehler (4-4, 3.10)

Teheran won his second consecutive start Sunday against Colorado, firing six shutout innings with seven strikeouts, and brings the majors’ third-lowest ERA into the series opener. He got a no-decision against Miami on April 21, holding the Marlins to one run on five hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings. Teheran has made nine quality starts in his first 10 outings this season, including a pair of complete-game shutouts.

Koehler was pounded for seven earned runs on nine hits in his worst start of the season May 23 against Milwaukee, two starts after being knocked out in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He went 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision at Atlanta on April 21, striking out eight while surrendering two runs on five hits. Koehler won three of his first six starts but is 1-2 since, although he did shut out the Mets for eight innings in a no-decision on May 7.

WALK-OFFS

1. Koehler will pitch on two days’ extra rest after the Marlins juggled their rotation following Tuesday’s rainout at Washington.

2. Teheran has not allowed a run in his past 15 innings and has surrendered more than two earned runs just twice this season.

3. Atlanta LF Justin Upton has a hit in 11 of his past 12 games, batting .429 with six doubles, four homers and 14 RBIs.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Marlins 2