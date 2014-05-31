Preview: Braves at Marlins

The Atlanta Braves rank 28th in the major leagues in runs scored, but steady production from two key lineup cogs could help bolster the team’s numbers. The Braves visit the Miami Marlins on Saturday looking for continued results from leadoff hitter Jason Heyward – who has hit safely in 16 of his last 18 games – and cleanup hitter Justin Upton, who is batting .400 in his last 13 contests. The Marlins dropped Friday’s series opener 3-2 but are 20-9 in their own ballpark, matching the 1997 world championship team for the best home start in franchise history.

Giancarlo Stanton continues to power the Marlins’ surprising showing so far in 2014. He blasted his 16th homer of the season Friday, giving him eight shots in each of the first two months of the season, and has batted .372 in May. Atlanta, which has struggled at times while going 12-16 in May, plays 11 of its next 13 games away from home.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FS1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Ervin Santana (4-2, 4.06 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jacob Turner (1-2, 5.35)

Santana posted a dazzling 1.99 ERA in his first six starts but needs to rebound from his last three outings, in which he is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA and 23 hits allowed in 17 innings. He could not hold a 6-1 lead against Boston on Monday, allowing six runs – five in the fifth – for the second consecutive start. Santana did not get a decision in his only outing against Miami this season, allowing three runs on five hits in six innings on May 1.

Turner has made five starts since returning from the disabled list after missing most of the first month of the season with a shoulder strain suffered while taking batting practice. He earned his first victory of 2014 in his last start on May 24, tossing 6 1/3 scoreless innings en route to beating the Brewers 2-1. Turner, who has allowed four or more earned runs in four of his six starts, is 1-2 with a 3.80 ERA and 19 strikeouts over 23 2/3 innings in four career outings against Atlanta.

1. Miami SS Adeiny Hechavarria has recorded nine multi-hit performances in 26 career contests against Atlanta.

2. The next save by Atlanta closer Craig Kimbrel will tie John Smoltz’s franchise record of 154. Kimbrel recorded his 14th save of the season Friday.

3. Miami RHP Henderson Alvarez, who suffered elbow stiffness Wednesday at Washington, will get an extra day of rest before his next start Tuesday against Tampa Bay. Randy Wolf will start Monday.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Braves 3