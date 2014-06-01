Preview: Braves at Marlins

Tommy La Stella and Shae Simmons did not start the week in the major leagues, but both rookies have provided the Atlanta Braves hope they can help solidify the National League East leaders. The Braves aim for a three-game sweep at Miami on Sunday, one day after La Stella posted his second two-hit game in his fourth major-league contest and Simmons left the tying run on base with a three-pitch strikeout. Miami, which came into the series with a 20-8 home record, has lost three in a row and four of its past five at Marlins Park.

Giancarlo Stanton has played in all 55 of the Marlins’ games so far this season, great news for the slugging right fielder who missed 46 games a year ago to snap a string of back-to-back 30-homer seasons. Stanton exits May with MVP-type numbers, including a .316 batting average and a NL-leading 16 homers and 51 RBIs. The Braves have turned second base over to La Stella, the fourth player to man the position for Atlanta so far this season, and look for Simmons – promoted from Double-A Mississippi after Friday’s game – to help bolster a relief corps that at times has been shaky in front of closer Craig Kimbrel.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Aaron Harang (4-4, 3.29 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 3.36)

Harang started the season 3-1 but has won just once in his past seven starts. He pitched well in a no-decision Tuesday against Boston, surrendering two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts in six innings. Harang is 0-1 with an 8.44 ERA in two starts against Miami this season, including a nine-run, 10-hit outing in 4 2/3 innings on April 30.

Eovaldi has won his past two starts, holding the Nationals to two runs on three hits with five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings Monday. He went 2-1 in May despite a 4.40 ERA and allowing opponents to bat .291. Eovaldi is 2-1 in eight career starts against the Braves, including 1-0 in two turns in 2014 with a 0.69 ERA and one earned run allowed in 13 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami LF Christian Yelich collected three hits Saturday, his fourth three-hit game of the season.

2. Kimbrel is tied with John Smoltz for the franchise career saves record with 154.

3. Miami C Jarrod Saltalamacchia hit .177 in May with 30 strikeouts in 79 at-bats.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Marlins 2