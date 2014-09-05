Preview: Braves at Marlins

The Atlanta Braves open a three-game series Friday at the Miami Marlins as both teams try to remain part of the wide-open race for a National League wild-card berth. The Braves sit in a tie with Milwaukee for the second wild-card spot, and kick off a nine-game road trip that will go a long way to determining if they reach the playoffs for the fourth time in five years. Miami, which lost at least 90 contests the past three years, is five games behind Atlanta and Milwaukee.

Atlanta left fielder Justin Upton, who leads the Braves with 26 homers and 91 RBIs, did not play in Wednesday’s 7-4 victory over Philadelphia after being hit with a pitch on his left triceps muscle Tuesday. The Braves won two of three from Miami last weekend in Atlanta, but scored just one run in the final two games before being no-hit on Monday and shut out on Tuesday by Philadelphia. Miami’s Casey McGehee brings a seven-game hitting streak into the series, but the Marlins have lost eight of their past 11 to fall four games below .500.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Aaron Harang (10-9, 3.64 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jarred Cosart (12-8, 3.80)

Harang has pitched 173 innings this season and can reach 180 for the first time since 2008, but the strain may be starting to show on the 36-year-old. He is 1-3 in his past four starts with a 5.70 ERA. Harang did not pitch poorly in losing to Miami on Saturday in Atlanta, giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Cosart has been outstanding for the Marlins in five starts since being acquired in a trade with Houston, going 3-1 with a 1.64 ERA. He beat the Braves and Harang on Saturday in Atlanta with seven shutout innings, allowing seven hits. Cosart has won three of his past four starts, allowing only two earned runs in 27 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton hit his 36th homer Wednesday, and is one away from matching his career high and from tying Dan Uggla (154) for first on the Marlins’ all-time list.

2. Atlanta RF Jason Heyward has reached base in 86 of his past 100 games, hitting .295 since May 9.

3. Miami RHP Henderson Alvarez left Monday’s start with a strained left oblique and may not be ready for the series finale.

PREDICTION: Marlins 3, Braves 1