Preview: Braves at Marlins

Brad Hand has pitched as both a starter and reliever for the Miami Marlins this season, and with Henderson Alvarez out with a left oblique injury, the 24-year-old jumps back into the rotation Sunday as the Marlins host the Atlanta Braves. Miami, after totaling 29 runs on 47 hits in its previous four contests, was held to three runs on seven hits in Saturday’s 4-3, 10-inning loss, dealing a blow to its faint playoff hopes. The Braves counter with Julio Teheran, looking to win the rubber game of the series and continue applying pressure on Milwaukee in the race for the final National League wild-card spot.

Atlanta begins play tied with the Brewers for the last NL playoff berth, and while the Braves sit six games behind the Nationals in the NL East, they open a three-game series in Washington on Monday. Catcher Evan Gattis snapped a 3-for-19 skid with three hits Saturday, including the game-winning homer in the 10th. Miami, which rallied to tie Saturday’s game in the eighth, sits five games behind the Brewers with a four-game series in Milwaukee starting Monday.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (13-10, 2.90 ERA) vs. Miami LH Brad Hand (2-6, 4.76)

Teheran’s three-start winning streak ended Monday against Philadelphia, giving up five runs (two earned) on five hits in 6 2/3 innings as Atlanta was no-hit in a 7-0 defeat. The 23-year-old finished August with a 3.98 ERA – his highest monthly mark of the season – and at 195 2/3 innings pitched has exceeded his career high of 185 2/3 innings set in 2013. Teheran is 1-0 in three starts against the Marlins this season with a 1.69 ERA and an 8:1 strikeouts-to-walks ratio in 21 1/3 innings.

Hand is 2-6 with a 4.82 ERA in 12 starts, allowing four runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings Aug. 24 at Colorado in his last start. He has pitched once since then, surrendering two runs in three innings of relief Monday against the Mets. Hand allowed a two-run homer to Justin Upton in one inning of relief April 30 in his only appearance against the Braves this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami LF Christian Yelich and 3B Casey McGehee each carry nine-game hitting streaks into the series finale.

2. Atlanta is 66-25 when scoring three or more runs and 8-43 when scoring two runs or less.

3. The Braves and Marlins have split their 18 meetings entering Sunday, the final game of the season between the two teams.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Marlins 2