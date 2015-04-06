Preview: Braves at Marlins

The Miami Marlins locked up Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich to long-term deals during an active offseason that has fueled playoff hopes in South Florida. The Marlins host the rebuilding Atlanta Braves in Monday’s season opener, and while star pitcher Jose Fernandez continues recovering from Tommy John surgery, Opening Day starter Henderson Alvarez fronts a strong starting rotation for a team seeking its first postseason trip since winning the 2003 World Series.

Young ace Julio Teheran starts for Atlanta, which enters 2015 with diminished expectations. One of baseball’s worst offenses traded power hitters Jason Heyward, Justin Upton and Evan Gattis as the Braves restocked their farm system with an eye toward their move to a new stadium in 2017. The Marlins signed Stanton and Yelich, traded for speedster Dee Gordon and brought in slugger Michael Morse to back up one of baseball’s better rotations.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (2014: 14-13, 2.89 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Henderson Alvarez (2014: 12-7, 2.65)

Teheran established himself as Atlanta’s ace last season, earning his first All-Star appearance while ranking third in the NL in innings pitched (221). The 24-year-old split two decisions in four starts against Miami a year ago, posting a 2.70 ERA. Teheran received two runs or less in 14 of his 33 starts, going 1-10 despite a 2.86 ERA in those outings.

Alvarez also earned his first All-Star trip in 2014, ranking sixth in the NL in ERA while tying for the league lead with three shutouts. He went 1-0 in two starts against the Braves last season with a 3.86 ERA. Alvarez enjoyed pitching at Marlins Park last season, going 7-2 with a 1.60 ERA and three complete-game shutouts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Stanton, whose 2014 season ended with a pitch to the face in mid-September, slugged four homers this spring.

2. Atlanta 2B Jace Peterson, acquired from San Diego in the Upton trade, won the starting job after batting .324 with a .410 OBP in spring.

3. Morse, who hit 16 homers in 131 games with San Francisco last season, accumulated five homers and 17 RBIs in 49 Grapefruit League at-bats.

PREDICTION: Marlins 4, Braves 1