Preview: Braves at Marlins

It is just two games, but the Atlanta Braves could not have scripted a better start to their rebuilding campaign. The Braves, who opened this season with only six players on their 25-man roster who were on the team for the 2014 season opener, are 2-0 and send newly acquired Shelby Miller to the mound Wednesday in Miami looking for a three-game sweep after Tuesday’s 12-2 victory.

The Marlins hope starter Tom Koehler can provide stability after Mat Latos did not make it out of the first inning Tuesday, allowing seven runs in his Miami debut. The Marlins have scored only three runs in the first two games. Atlanta’s revamped offense used three doubles, three singles and two walks in the opening frame Tuesday. The top four hitters in the Braves’ lineup – Eric Young Jr., Jace Peterson, Nick Markakis and Freddie Freeman – are 10-for-31 through two games with eight runs scored and seven RBIs.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Shelby Miller (2014: 10-9, 3.74 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Tom Koehler (2014: 10-10, 3.81)

The 24-year-old Miller played a key role in the Cardinals reaching the NLCS last season, one season after finishing third in National League Rookie of the Year voting. Miller finished sixth in the NL in wins in 2013 and 10th in ERA, and rebounded after a sluggish first half last season to go 3-1 with a 2.92 ERA in his final 13 games. Miller is 0-1 lifetime against Miami in two career starts with a 6.97 ERA.

Koehler solidified his spot in Miami’s rotation in his second full major-league season, making 32 starts and allowing two earned runs or less in nine of his final 14 appearances. The 28-year-old struggled in his final three spring starts, giving up 14 earned runs in 14 innings. Koehler recorded a 2.77 ERA in four starts against Atlanta in 2014 but went 0-1 with three no-decisions.

WALK-OFFS

1. Koehler posted a 3.00 ERA in 15 home starts last season and a 4.63 ERA in 17 road starts.

2. Markakis is 3-for-8 with two runs scored and three RBIs in his first two games with the Braves.

3. Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton walked three times Tuesday; he is 1-for-5 through two games.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Marlins 2