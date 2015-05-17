Preview: Braves at Marlins

The Miami Marlins welcome back All-Star Henderson Alvarez to the starting rotation, and not a moment too soon. The Marlins look to avoid being swept at home by the Atlanta Braves for the second time this season on Sunday, and Alvarez takes the ball one day after starter Mat Latos exited Saturday’s 5-3 defeat after being hit on the shin with a line drive.

Giancarlo Stanton continues punishing the outer reaches of Marlins Park, slugging his third homer in two games – a titanic 478-foot shot one night after belting two homers, including a 474-foot shot into the stadium’s camera well in dead center. The Braves spent the offseason tearing apart their power-first offense, but rode Jace Peterson’s first career homer – a grand slam – to their fifth victory in five games at Miami in 2015. Atlanta can move within one game of .500 with a victory Sunday and put a solid end to a road trip that started 1-5. The Braves might want to continue playing outfielder Todd Cunningham, who has posted consecutive 3-for-4 games since being summoned from Triple-A Gwinnett.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Shelby Miller (4-1, 1.60 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Henderson Alvarez (0-2, 4.50)

Miller continues putting together an All-Star worthy campaign, striking out eight hitters in each of his first two May starts. He held Cincinnati to one run on three hits in seven innings Tuesday, after firing a complete-game three-hit shutout May 5 against Philadelphia. Miller made his first two starts of the season against Miami, giving up one run in 10 innings in drawing a win and a no-decision.

Alvarez makes his return to the Miami rotation after landing on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation. He threw 76 pitches Tuesday for Single-A Jupiter. Alvarez lost to the Braves on Opening Day, allowing two runs on six hits in seven innings, and surrendered four runs on seven hits in five frames against Tampa Bay on April 12 before experiencing shoulder discomfort.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami 2B Dee Gordon leads the majors with a .425 average despite going 1-for-5 on Saturday.

2. Peterson is the first Atlanta player to belt a grand slam for his first Braves’ homer since Marcus Giles in 2001.

3. Marlins P Jarred Cosart is expected to start Tuesday against Arizona after reporting no issues with his right thigh during a bullpen session Saturday.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Marlins 2