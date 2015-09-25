Preview: Braves at Marlins

The Atlanta Braves are enduring their worst season in a quarter-century, but open a three-game series Friday at the Miami Marlins looking to remain unbeaten in the major league’s southern-most city this season. The Braves opened 2015 with a three-game sweep in Miami and recorded another three-game road sweep against the Marlins in May, before a miserable second half swoon plunged Atlanta toward the bottom of the National League East.

The Braves lost 43 of their first 58 games after the All-Star break but have played better of late, winning five of six entering Friday’s contest. First baseman Freddie Freeman, who came off the bench and contributed a two-run double and a three-run homer in the series finale against the Mets, is expected to return to the lineup after not starting Wednesday due to a sore right wrist. One difference for the Marlins will be the presence of Jose Fernandez. The Miami ace, who starts the series opener, did not pitch during Atlanta’s early-season sweeps as he recovered from Tommy John surgery but has been dominant at Marlins Park and is aiming to set a major-league record with his 17th home victory without a loss to start a career.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Ryan Weber (0-1, 3.26 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Fernandez (5-0, 2.18)

Given an opportunity to join the Atlanta rotation because of injuries to Manny Banuelos and Mike Foltynewicz, Weber has grabbed the Braves’ attention with three solid outings. The 25-year-old gave up two runs on four hits in six innings Sep. 8 at Philadelphia in losing his big-league debut, then after surrendering four runs on five hits against the Mets five days later, he held the Phillies to one run on two hits in seven innings Sep. 19. Weber has held opponents to a .177 batting average.

Fernandez strained his right biceps Aug. 7 against the Braves in Atlanta and missed a month, but the 23-year-old has yet to allow more than three earned runs since returning from Tommy John surgery July 2. He pitched five shutout innings against the Nationals on Sep. 12 in his first start since the biceps injury, and gave up two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings against Washington six days later. Fernandez is 16-0 with a 1.11 ERA in 25 career home starts, and 3-1 with a 1.32 ERA in five career outings against the Braves.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami SS Adeiny Hechavarria is expected to play Friday after being sidelined since Sept. 2 with a hamstring injury.

2. Atlanta P Arodys Vizcaino has struck out seven of the past 16 hitters he has faced over his past four outings, recording three saves.

3. Marlins C J.T. Realmuto tripled home the game’s only run in Miami’s 1-0 victory over Philadelphia on Thursday and has seven triples this season - the most ever by a Miami catcher.

PREDICTION: Marlins 3, Braves 1