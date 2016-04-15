Preview: Braves at Marlins

The Atlanta Braves expected to take a step back this season in order to take steps forward in the future, but they don’t expect to go winless. The Braves will try to become the last team to earn its first victory when they visit the Miami Marlins in the opener of a three-game series on Friday.

Atlanta traded away or released most of its veterans and is having some trouble pushing runs across while its best hitter – first baseman Freddie Freeman – struggles through a 2-for-25 slump to begin the season. The Braves gave Freeman the day off on Thursday and fell 6-2 at Washington, giving them a total of three runs scored in the last three games. The Marlins only have seven games under their belts so far but have totaled seven more runs (31 to 24) than 0-9 Atlanta. Miami’s bats fell silent in a 2-1 loss to New York on Wednesday, but Christian Yelich has hit safely in each of the first seven games and Martin Prado is batting .417 with the two sandwiched around slugger Giancarlo Stanton in the lineup.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Williams Perez (0-0, 7.71 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Wei-Yin Chen (0-0, 9.00)

Perez actually received some run support from his offense on Sunday against St. Louis but could not find a way to earn a win while surrendering four runs in 4 2/3 innings. The Venezuela native allowed three hits and walked three while striking out four. Perez made one start against Miami in his 2015 rookie campaign and was knocked around for six runs – four earned – on nine hits in five innings to suffer the loss.

Chen started against Detroit on Apr. 5 and took a comebacker off the elbow while getting knocked around for five runs and nine hits. The Marlins elected to push back the Taiwan native’s next start and protect their investment after signing him to a five-year, $80 million contract as a free agent over the winter. Chen made one start against Atlanta as a member of the Baltimore Orioles and twirled a seven-inning gem, scattering six hits without allowing a run in the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Marlins claimed LHP Eric Jokisch off waivers from the Cubs and designated RHP Scott McGough for assignment.

2. One more loss would tie Atlanta’s franchise mark for worst start (0-10 in 1988).

3. Miami 2B Dee Gordon is 1-for-10 with five strikeouts in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Marlins 7, Braves 2