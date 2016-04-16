Preview: Braves at Marlins

Miami left fielder Christian Yelich hit .178 through his first 24 games last season, but entering Saturday’s middle contest of a three-game home set with Atlanta, he is off to a sizzling start. Yelich, who batted .329 in his final 102 contests last season to finish at .300, is hitting .429 with an eight-game hitting streak after collecting three hits in Friday’s 6-3 loss to the previously winless Braves.

Atlanta avoided tying the 1988 Braves for worst start in franchise history, rallying with four runs in the eighth inning for its first victory of the season. Adonis Garcia, one of few Braves who have started the season strong, put Atlanta ahead with a two-run single and is hitting .324 after going 2-for-4. Miami second baseman Dee Gordon, last year’s National League batting champion, finished 2-for-5 Friday and is hitting .325 through eight games. Friday’s loss snapped a seven-game Marlins winning streak against the Braves.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Bud Norris (0-2, 6.00 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Tom Koehler (0-1, 2.84)

Norris gave the Braves an outstanding effort in his Atlanta debut, but more closely resembled the hurler who went 3-11 last season in Monday’s loss at Washington. He gave up five runs on nine hits in five innings, five days after holding the Nationals to three runs on six hits in seven innings in his first Braves appearance. The 31-year-old has not faced the Marlins since 2012 and is 1-1 with a 6.18 ERA in five career starts against Miami.

While there is plenty of attention on ace Jose Fernandez when the conversation turns to Miami’s pitching, Koehler has won double-digit games with a sub 4.10 ERA each of the past two years. The 29-year-old opened his season Sunday with a loss at Washington, allowing two runs on eight hits with four walks and six strikeouts. Koehler went 2-2 with a 3.67 ERA in five games (four starts) against the Braves last season and has made 14 career appearances against them with a 3.36 ERA and a 2-4 record.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman snapped a 1-for-26 skid with a seventh-inning single Friday.

2. The Marlins and Braves are two of three National League teams (Arizona) without a victory from their starting rotation.

3. Braves closer Arodys Vizcaino threw a career-high 35 pitches in recording a four-out save Friday.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Marlins 3