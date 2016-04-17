Preview: Braves at Marlins

After nine consecutive losses to begin the season, the Atlanta Braves find themselves riding a winning streak entering Sunday’s series finale at the Miami Marlins. Back-to-back victories over the Marlins have given Atlanta a much-needed dose of optimism after a dreadful beginning to 2016, with the stretch coinciding with right fielder Nick Markakis continuing his strong start to the season.

Markakis hit his major-league leading eighth double in Saturday’s 6-4 victory, driving home three runs and finishing 3-for-5 to raise his average to .341. Miami has lost three in a row overall and continues to struggle at home, dropping to 0-4 at Marlins Park while being outscored at home 27-17. Right fielder Giancarlo Stanton struck out four times Saturday, including a game-ending punchout by Jason Grilli with the tying runs on base to drop his average to .229. First baseman Justin Bour belted his first homer of the season, marking his sixth in the last seven games against the Braves dating back to last season.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Jhoulys Chacin (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jarred Cosart (0-0, 5.79)

Chacin was fantastic in his Atlanta debut Tuesday at Washington, holding the Nationals scoreless over six innings with five hits, no walks and eight strikeouts. He made just four starts (five appearances) for Arizona last season, but earned a spot in the Braves rotation with a strong spring (seven earned runs allowed in 21 innings) and 7 2/3 scoreless innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on April 7. Chacin threw 52 of his 69 pitches for strikes against Washington.

Cosart lasted just 4 2/3 innings in his season debut Monday at the New York Mets, giving up three runs on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts. He only made 13 starts last season, battling dizzy spells that were diagnosed as vertigo, going 2-5 with a 4.52 ERA after a 13-win season in 2014. Cosart is 3-0 lifetime against the Braves, giving up four earned runs in 21 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami LF Christian Yelich went hitless in two at-bats Saturday (walking three times), snapping his season-opening eight-game hitting streak.

2. Atlanta INF Gordon Beckham left Saturday’s game after straining his left hamstring running the bases in the sixth inning.

3. The Braves bullpen has pitched 8 1/3 scoreless innings in the series; Atlanta relievers allowed 23 runs in 25 2/3 innings in the first nine games.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Marlins 2