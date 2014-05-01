Marlins 9, Braves 3: Marcell Ozuna and Christian Yelich homered, and Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven strong innings as host Miami routed Atlanta for the second consecutive night.

Ozuna capped a four-run second inning with a three-run blast off Atlanta starter Aaron Harang (3-2), and Yelich added a two-run shot in the fourth to lead the Marlins, who have scored 18 runs in two games against the National League East leaders. Eovaldi (2-1) held the Braves to one run on three hits with five strikeouts.

Harang, who started the day leading the majors in ERA, was pounded for nine runs on 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings. The Braves, who finished with three hits in Monday’s 9-0 series-opening loss, got two doubles from Jason Heyward and a ninth-inning two-run homer from Justin Upton.

The Marlins jumped on Harang in the second with four consecutive hits. Garrett Jones singled home Casey McGehee – who finished with three hits – and Ozuna followed with his fourth homer of the season, the first homer allowed by Harang in six starts, to stake Miami to a 4-0 lead.

Miami pushed the advantage to 5-0 on Jarrod Saltalamacchia’s third-inning sacrifice fly, and Yelich’s first homer of the season with one on and two outs in the fourth just cleared the railing in right-center to make it 7-0. Ozuna, Saltalamacchia, Jones and Adeiny Hechavarria added two hits each.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Braves lost consecutive games for the first time since April 6-8 and lost for only the second time in nine series. … Seven of Miami’s 15 hits were for extra bases. … Harang’s ERA rose from 0.85 to 2.97.