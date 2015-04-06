Braves 2, Marlins 1

MIAMI - Newly acquired Nick Markakis drove in two runs, including the game-winner, as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Monday’s Opening Day game at Marlins Park.

Jason Grilli, Atlanta’s new closer after Craig Kimbrel was traded on Sunday, got the save, his first with the Braves. Grilli struck out Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton and Michael Morse in a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Atlanta pushed across the winning run in the sixth, breaking a 1-1 tie. Center fielder Eric Young led off with a double, advanced on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Markakis’ ground out to second baseman Dee Gordon. The speedy Young slid under the tag of catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia.

The Marlins loaded the bases in the seventh inning on three straight singles but failed to score when Saltalamacchia grounded into a double play and shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria popped out.

Right-hander Julio Teheran got the win, allowing one run in six-plus innings. He left the game after allowing those three consecutive hits in the seventh.

Left-hander Luis Avilan induced the double play, and right-hander Jim Johnson closed out the seventh.

The game featured a 16-minute rain delay despite having a retractable roof. The sell-out crowd of 36,969 also saw two Air Force fighter jets do a fly-over and heard famed boxing announcer Michael Buffer call out the starting lineups.

Outfielder Ichiro Suzuki made his Marlins debut in the eighth, grounding out weakly. The next batter, new Marlins second baseman Gordon, appeared to have a bunt hit, but he tripped over his own feet and was thrown out before he got back up.

Miami had other issues on the bases. Gordon ended the third inning when he was thrown out trying to steal second base, and Stanton ended the fourth inning when he was thrown out at third in his attempt to take an extra base.

NOTES: Two-time Grammy winner Jon Secada, a Miami resident, sang the national anthem. ... This is the Marlins’ 23rd season and their fourth since moving to Marlins Park. ... This is the Braves’ 140th season and their 50th in Atlanta. ... The only other time these two teams opened a season against each other was in 2005 when the Marlins beat the Braves 9-0. ... Only six players on the current Braves roster were with the team on Opening Day 2014. ... Following Sunday’s trade in which the Braves sent RHP Craig Kimbrell and OF Melvin Upton to San Diego for OFs Cameron Maybin and Carlos Quentin as well as two prospects and a draft pick, Atlanta made roster moves. Quentin was designated for assignment, LHP Josh Outman was placed on the 60-day disabled list, and RHP Brandon Cunniff was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. Cunniff is one of five Braves rookies on the roster.