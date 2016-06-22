Peterson powers Braves over Marlins

MIAMI -- Jace Peterson tied the score with a two-run homer in the eighth and knocked in the winning run with a single in the 10th as the Atlanta Braves continued their mastery of the Miami Marlins with a 3-2 win on Tuesday night at Marlins Park.

The Braves (24-46), who have the worst record in the National League, took six of seven games from the Marlins (37-34) this season.

In addition, the Braves are 29-12 at Marlins Park since it opened in 2012.

Overall this year, the Braves have a season-high six-game win streak.

Atlanta opened the top of the 10th win a walk by Chase d'Arnaud, who was sacrificed to second by Emilio Bonifacio's bunt. With two outs, Marlins manager Don Mattingly removed right-handed reliever Kyle Barraclough (3-2) and brought in lefty Mike Dunn.

But Peterson, who bats left, foiled the strategy by hitting an opposite-field single.

Arodys Vizcaino got himself in a two-on, no-out jam in the bottom of the 10th but worked out of it for his eighth save of the season. Vizcaino struck out Christian Yelich, Giancarlo Stanton and Chris Johnson consecutively to escape.

The early part of the game was dominated by Marlins right-hander Jose Fernandez, who pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit on 99 pitches. He struck out seven, including the last two hitters he faced.

But Fernandez had to settle for a no-decision when Peterson jumped on the first pitch he saw from reliever David Phelps -- a high fastball -- pulling it to right for a two-run homer. That tied the score 2-2 with one out in the eighth.

It was Peterson's first homer of the season and the seventh of his career.

Fernandez, who is 23-1 with a 1.48 ERA in 34 career starts at Marlins Park, allowed two walks, one hit batter and a first-inning infield single by Nick Markakis. Fernandez retired 14 consecutive batters from the second through the sixth inning.

He dominated a Braves starting lineup that was stacked with seven left-handed batters out of eight position players.

Overall this season, Fernandez is 9-3 with a 2.36 ERA and 125 strikeouts. In franchise history, only A.J. Burnett with 129 has had more pre-All-Star Break strikeouts than Fernandez.

Miami made it 1-0 in the second inning. Dietrich walked advanced on a groundout and scored when Fernandez pulled a 0-2 pitch for a hard ground single to left.

The Marlins added a run in the fourth on a two-out, opposite-field single by Adeiny Hechavarria. That scored Justin Bour, who also went the opposite way, hitting a leadoff double.

NOTES: Atlanta placed rookie OF Mallex Smith (fractured left thumb) on the disabled list after he was hit by a pitch on Sunday by New York Mets LHP Antonio Bastardo. Smith is expected to miss eight-to-10 weeks. ... Atlanta selected the contract of LF Emilio Bonifacio, who started on Tuesday. Bonifacio hit .270 with 30 runs scored in 57 games this season at Triple-A Gwinnett. ... Braves 1B Freddie Freeman was named the NL Player of the Week after batting .548 with three homers, eight RBIs and a 1.653 OPS. ... The eight homers hit by both teams on Monday set a record at Marlins Park. ... From May 7 to June 12, Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton endured the worst slump of his career, batting .112 with two homers and five RBIs. Since then and entering Tuesday, Stanton hit .450 with one homer and three RBIs.