Braves beat Marlins to end four-game skid

MIAMI - Entering their battle for first place in the National League East, the floundering Atlanta Braves and flourishing Miami Marlins were headed in opposite directions.

However, Braves right-hander Julio Teheran helped snap Atlanta’s four-game skid by tossing 7 1/3 solid innings and catalyzing the offense in a 3-2 comeback victory over the Marlins on Friday night in front of 18,469 at Marlins Park.

Atlanta (29-25) moved a game ahead of Miami (28-26) in the standings.

“I know we’ve been losing and that stopped this game,” said Teheran, who struck out five and walked one over 106 pitches. “Nice to do my job today and help the team. That’s something we need.”

The Braves erased a 2-1 deficit with two runs in the seventh inning against right-hander Tom Koehler (4-5).

Teheran helped his own cause with a leadoff double -- his second hit of the game -- down the first-base line. Right fielder Jason Heyward drove him in with an RBI triple to left-center. Center fielder B.J. Upton followed with the go-ahead sacrifice fly to left.

The Braves had been 8-for-36 (.222) with runners in scoring position during their four-game skid.

“B.J. had a great at-bat, especially down 0-2,” said third baseman Chris Johnson, who went 1-for-4. “He battled, got the ball to the outfield and got that guy in. That was the at-bat of the night, and then Teheran and our bullpen took care of the rest.”

Miami, which had won five of its previous seven games, stranded the tying run at third with two outs in the eighth. Shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria started the inning with an infield single, and pinch-hitter Donovan Solano moved him over with a sacrifice bunt. Left fielder Christian Yelich flied out to deep center off left-hander Luis Avilan, advancing Hechavarria to third. Right-hander David Carpenter induced a groundout to first, breaking second baseman Ed Lucas’ bat in the process.

Closer Craig Kimbrel threw a perfect ninth for his 14th save, putting him one career save shy of John Smoltz’s franchise record of 154.

Right fielder Giancarlo Stanton gave the Marlins a 2-0 lead in the first when he blasted a two-run homer to straightaway center off Teheran (5-3).

Two pitches after just missing a homer to the left of the foul pole, Stanton connected on a 1-2 offering for his National League-leading 16th home run of the season. It scored Lucas, who singled with one out and snapped Teheran’s streak of consecutive scoreless innings at 15.

Teheran went on to retire 19 of the next 22 batters, allowing a two-out single to Hechavarria in the second, a one-out walk to Lucas in the third and a leadoff single to third baseman Casey McGehee in the fourth.

“I think he just made really the mistake to Stanton,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said of Teheran. “After that, he was really tough. He got ahead of guys and threw his offspeed pitches for strikes. He’s got pretty good numbers. He did a good job after giving up the two, kept them in the game.”

Atlanta put a baserunner on in every inning except the third but did not score a run until the sixth.

Left fielder Justin Upton led off the inning with a walk, and catcher Evan Gattis singled to right. Johnson’s two-strike RBI single to left brought home Upton.

Miami limited the damage by turning a double play on shortstop Andrelton Simmons’ liner. Lucas snared it and tossed to second, where Hechavarria beat Gattis to the bag. Second baseman Tommy La Stella popped out into foul territory to end the threat.

“I think as a team, we’re playing good baseball,” said Koehler, who allowed three runs on seven hits in seven frames. “We have a chance against a team that’s in front of us to come out and play two more games. Obviously, you want to get the first one, because that sets the tone. It didn’t happen tonight. I‘m pretty confident the boys will come tomorrow and we’ll get this thing going again.”

A month after being outscored 23-7 in a sweep by the Marlins, the Braves got off to a better start with a solid pitching performance and clutch hitting.

“One pitch, other than that I thought he had command of the game the whole time,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said of Teheran. “For only getting three runs I thought we hit the ball harder than any game this year. We were hitting rockets right at people all night long. We got the win. Two big outs in the eighth inning between Avilan and Carpenter and then Craig getting 1-2-3 in the ninth to get us back in the winning way.”

NOTES: Atlanta did not take batting practice and went with the same lineup (without the designated hitter) it sent out for Thursday night’s 4-3 walk-off loss to the Red Sox in Boston. The club did not arrive in Miami until 4 a.m. ... The Braves’ rotation leads the majors with quality starts in 72 percent of its outings (38-of-53). ... Atlanta is 12-16 in May after going 17-9 in March/April. ... Marlins RHP Henderson Alvarez played catch on Friday and plans to throw 15-20 pitches in a bullpen session on Saturday. He exited Wednesday’s game in the fifth inning as a precaution with right elbow tightness. He hopes to start Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. ... Marlins RHP Carter Capps will get a second opinion on his right elbow sprain this weekend. He went on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to May 26) on Tuesday. ... Braves 2B Rafael Furcal (tightness in his right groin) began a rehab assignment on Thursday with Class A Jupiter. Currently on the 60-day disabled list, Furcal has not played in the majors this season. He missed the 2013 season because of Tommy John surgery.