Braves send Marlins to another home loss

MIAMI -- Rookie reliever Shae Simmons didn’t think his major league debut would happen on Saturday, his first day with the Atlanta Braves.

He had consumed “a whole bottle of coffee” to keep himself awake, having made the trip in from Double-A Pearl, Miss. And he hadn’t pitched since Tuesday.

“I didn’t see myself going in the game because it was so close,” Simmons said.

He was wrong -- but oh so right for the Braves, as he got one of the biggest outs in a 9-5 win over the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park.

Every Braves starter had at least one hit, and catcher Gerald Laird scored three runs.

The teams entered the weekend series tied for first place in the National League East. But the Braves have won the first two games. The series finale is set for Sunday.

Miami, which still leads the majors with 20 home wins, has suddenly gone cold at Marlins Park. The Marlins have lost three straight home games and four of the past five.

Braves starter Ervin Santana (5-2) picked up the win, pitching six innings and allowing seven hits, two walks and three runs.

A key moment came with two on and two out in the eighth when Simmons was asked to protect a 6-5 lead.

Simmons struck out catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia on three pitches. The final offering to the only batter he faced was an off-speed pitch -- a slider/curve -- and Saltalamacchia swung and missed.

”If he’s up here, it must be for a reason,“ Laird said. ”We might as well throw him into the fire right away and see what he’s got.

“I like it. I looked up there at the radar guns and saw 94, 96 (mph). He’s got a live arm.”

Braves closer Craig Kimbrel got the final two outs of the game for career save No. 154, which ties John Smoltz for the franchise record.

Kimbrel, whose 90.0 save percentage is third best in major league history, ended the game by getting third baseman Casey McGehee on a groundout with the bases loaded.

Jacob Turner (1-3) took the loss, allowing seven hits, four walks and five runs (four earned) in five innings. Three of the batters he walked came around to score. And all five runs scored after two were out.

“I didn’t execute at the bottom of the lineup,” Turner said. “And not to take anything away from those guys, but when you don’t execute at the bottom, and the lineup turns over ... you put yourself in a bad situation.”

The Braves opened the scoring with three runs in the third. The big hit was a two-out, two-run double by first baseman Freddie Freeman. Left fielder Justin Upton then hit an infield single to the hole, and Freeman scored when Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria bounced his throw to first for an error.

Atlanta added two runs in the fourth. After one-out walks to second baseman Tommy La Stella and Laird and a sacrifice bunt by Santana, Heyward stroked a two-run single to make it 5-0.

Miami scored in the bottom of the fourth when left fielder Christian Yelich led off the inning with a triple to right-center -- his fifth three-bagger of the season. He scored on second baseman Derek Dietrich’s single to left.

Yelich led off the sixth with an infield single and scored on Dietrich’s triple to right-center. McGehee made it 5-3 with a sacrifice fly to right.

Atlanta made it 6-3 in the seventh on La Stella’s first career RBI, a two-out single to right that scored third baseman Chris Johnson.

Miami scored twice in the eighth to close to 6-5. With two outs and none on, right fielder Giancarlo Stanton singled, McGehee hit an RBI double and center fielder Marcell Ozuna had a run-scoring single.

Atlanta came right back with three runs in the ninth on Laird’s single, a squeeze play by pinch hitter Ramiro Pena and a bases-loaded walk to center fielder B.J Upton.

Marlins manager Mike Redmond wasn’t pleased that his six pitchers combined to issue nine bases on balls.

“We’re playing one of the best teams in baseball, and we’re walking way too many guys,” he said. “And then you cap it off with (three errors) and sloppy defense.”

NOTES: RF Jason Heyward, normally in the middle of the lineup, is the Braves’ leadoff man for the moment. But rookie 2B Tommy La Stella, who had a .407 on-base percentage in his minor-league career, could ascend to that position if he continues to develop. ... Marlins RHP Henderson Alvarez, dealing with elbow stiffness from Wednesday’s start, had a pain-free bullpen session on Saturday and has been cleared to start Tuesday. ... RF Giancarlo Stanton on Friday got to 51 RBIs. He is also the first Marlins player to get 50 RBIs before June 1. ... In Sunday’s series finale, the Braves will pitch RHP Aaron Harang, who has a 6.54 career ERA in 15 starts against the Marlins. This season vs. Miami, he is 0-2 with an 8.44 ERA. Miami will start RHP Nate Eovaldi, who is 2-1 with a 1.80 ERA in eight starts vs. Atlanta.