Marlins earn much-needed win over Braves

MIAMI -- With the exception of the San Francisco Giants, the rest of the teams in the thick of the National League wild-card chase have been struggling of late.

Of the top five teams in the race, only the Giants are above .500 over their past 10 games.

That includes the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves, who face each other this weekend.

On Friday night, however, it was Miami that prevailed, getting four hits and four RBIs from center fielder Marcell Ozuna and another strong performance from right-hander Jarred Cosart, routing the Braves 11-3 at Marlins Park.

Miami (68-71), which started the day in fifth place, five games back in the wild-card chase, has lost two of three in four straight series, including once at Atlanta.

“We needed one of those,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said of the easy win. “It was fun to watch us string together great at-bats and score runs.”

Atlanta (73-68), which started the day in a three-way tie for the wild-card lead, lost for the third time in its past four games.

“It’s nothing out of the ordinary,” Braves right fielder Jason Heyward said of the loss. “Teams get blown out. It’s just unfortunate it comes when we are trying to get into the playoffs.”

Ozuna and second baseman Donovan Solano each went 4-for-5, matching their career highs in hits.

Braves starter Aaron Harang (10-10), who gave up 10 hits and six runs in 3 2/3 innings, was particularly upset by the way Solano hit him.

“I don’t know how to get Solano out,” he said. “Maybe I should go next door and ask him because it’s ridiculous how many hits he’s been getting off me the past couple of games.”

As a team, the Marlins got six two-out RBIs and set a season high with 18 hits.

Cosart, who is 4-1 with the Marlins and 13-8 overall this season, held the Braves scoreless through six innings. He lasted 7 2/3 innings, allowing five hits, one walk and three runs, striking out six.

Over his past 35 1/3 innings, Cosart has allowed just five runs for an ERA of 1.27 during that span.

“Really, everything was going pretty well for me as far as my three pitches,” Cosart said of the command he had Friday of his cutter, curve and changeup.

“Everyone wants to make the playoffs. We’ve been up and down lately. We want to take that next step. Hopefully, I helped do my part tonight.”

Miami opened the scoring in the first inning, plating two runs. A double by left fielder Christian Yelich and a single by second baseman Donovan Solano started the rally.

Third baseman Casey McGehee and Ozuna followed with RBI singles.

The Marlins added two more runs in the third. Right fielder Giancarlo Stanton singled and stole second base. Ozuna and rookie first baseman Justin Bour followed with RBI doubles.

In the fourth, Stanton drove an 80-mph breaking pitch to right field, scoring Cosart and Solano, who had both singled. That made the score 6-0 and ended Harang’s night.

Miami made it 7-0 in the sixth when Solano’s single drove in shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria.

Atlanta finally got to Cosart when first baseman Freddie Freeman led off the seventh inning with a solo homer, his 18th blast of the season.

Miami increased its lead to 9-1 in the bottom of the seventh on run-scoring singles by catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia and Hechavarria.

Atlanta finally knocked Cosart out of the game in the eighth on a run-scoring groundout by Heyward and an RBI single by shortstop Andrelton Simmons.

But just as they did all night, the Marlins tacked on more runs, scoring twice in the eighth on a double by Ozuna.

”I hope the Marlins got all their hits out of the way,“ Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. ”We left a lot of pitches over the middle of the plate, and they capitalized.

“They barreled too many balls, and they did it with men on base.”

NOTES: Needing extra depth, Atlanta recalled RHP Gus Schlosser, 25, from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday. ... The Braves are 71-48 since last year, when RF Jason Heyward bats leadoff. Heyward stole a career-high three bases on Monday. ... The Braves had baseball’s best ERA (2.37) from Aug. 15 through Thursday. During that span, they had the best bullpen ERA (1.40) and the second-best rotation ERA (2.72). ... Miami manager Mike Redmond announced that LHP Brad Hand will start Sunday instead of RHP Henderson Alvarez (left oblique injury). Alvarez played catch Friday and will try to throw a bullpen session in the next couple of days. ... Marlins RHP Brad Penny will start Monday. ... Redmond said 1B Garrett Jones, who is hitting .206 since the All-Star break, was given Friday off to “clear his head.” 1B Justin Bour started in place of Jones.