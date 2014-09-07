Gattis lifts Braves to win with 10th-inning blast

MIAMI -- The early hitting star in Saturday night’s game at Marlins Park was an odd one -- Atlanta Braves pitcher Alex Wood, who was hitting .032.

By the time the game ended, the hitting star was someone with quite a bit more credentials at this sort of thing.

That would be catcher Evan Gattis, who hit a 10th-inning solo home run that at first was ruled a triple but ultimately gave the Braves a 4-3 win over the Marlins.

Gattis’ homer, his 22nd of the season, stayed in the ballpark but went over the yellow line in left-center field for a home run. Gattis legged out a triple, but, after a review, he was allowed to walk the final 90 feet.

“It was weird,” Gattis said of his homer. “I saw it kick (off the wall), so I had to get to third.”

Gattis hit his shot off reliever Bryan Morris (7-1), who has been outstanding this year and had a 1.86 ERA. Gattis said he hadn’t seen Morris pitch before and decided to swing at the first offering.

“I kind of got fooled a bit,” Gattis said, “but I was in a good position to hit.”

Getting fooled and still hitting a homer to one of the deepest parts of a spacious Marlins Park was impressive.

“Gattis and (Marlins right fielder Giancarlo) Stanton are probably the only guys who can go out in that part of the ballpark,” Braves Manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

The win went to reliever David Carpenter (6-3). Closer Craig Kimbrel earned his 43rd save.

Neither starting pitcher figured in the decision. Wood stretched his scoreless streak to 14 innings before finally giving up a run in the fourth. He finished the game allowing six hits, two walks and two runs in seven-plus innings.

Wood also lined a rare -- for him -- two-run single. Before his hit, Wood was 2-for-63 with no runs batted in during his career as a big-league batter.

“Not a bad time to get a hit,” Wood said. “I was happy to get it when I did.”

Marlins right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, who has lost four straight games, escaped with a no decision after allowing three runs in 6 1/3 innings.

The Braves (74-68) are tied with the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers for the lead in the chase for the National League wild-card berths. But the Braves have not played well as of late, losing three of four entering Saturday.

Miami (68-72) is fifth in the N.L. wild-card race, five games back, and has now split the first two games of this series.

The Marlins have lost four straight series, 2-to-1, and that trend could become five on Sunday when Miami throws left-hander Brad Hand (2-6, 4.76) against right-hander Julio Teheran (13-10, 2.90). In seven career appearances against the Marlins, Teheran is 4-0 with a 2.31 ERA.

Atlanta opened the scoring with three runs in the fourth inning, with two outs.

Left fielder Justin Upton was hit by a pitch and Gattis singled to set up the rally. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons produced a run-scoring single up the middle.

The Marlins then intentionally walked center fielder B.J. Upton to get to Wood, who foiled the strategy by lining a 2-2 pitch to center for a two-run single. Gattis scored easily, but Marlins center fielder Marcell Ozuna nearly threw out Simmons at home.

Simmons was ruled safe. Replays showed that Marlins catcher Jeff Mathis might have applied the tag just in time, but a review that lasted 2:29 upheld the umpire’s call to give Atlanta a 3-0 lead.

“We have talked about the big inning for (Eovaldi),” Marlins Manager Mike Redmond said. “It is something that he has to get over the hump.”

Miami scored once in the bottom of the fourth inning. Third baseman Casey McGehee drew a one-out walk and came around to score on first baseman Jeff Baker’s single.

The Marlins then loaded the bases with two outs, but Eovaldi struck out on four pitches to end the threat.

Miami tied the score on McGehee’s one-out, two-run single in the eighth. The Marlins might not have scored two runs there had Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman not bobbled a potential double-play grounder hit on the previous at-bat by Stanton.

“It’s frustrating to lose this game,” Eovaldi said. “We need to win this series.”

NOTES: Atlanta rested 3B Chris Johnson on Saturday, starting Phil Gosselin, 25, in his place. It was Gosselin’s 14th MLB start and his fourth at 3B. ... Braves 1B Freddie Freeman leads baseball with 1,279 innings played. He has missed only two innings this season and is tied for third in the NL with 60 extra-base hits. ... Braves RHP Craig Kimbrel is the first pitcher in MLB history to start his career with four straight 40-save seasons. ... Miami gave Jeff Baker the start at first base in place of Garrett Jones, who was benched for the second straight day because of a .206 batting average since the All-Star break. Justin Bour got the start at first on Friday. ... Marlins RHP Henderson Alvarez, who has missed one turn in the rotation because of a left-oblique injury, will throw a bullpen session on Sunday. If all goes well, he could go back into the rotation late next week.