Marlins blank Braves, take season series

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins have been a different team all season long and Sunday was another positive indicator.

The Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 4-0 to win the season series against their National League East foe for the first time since 2008.

Miami took two of three from Atlanta on the weekend and edged the season series, 10-9.

“We just needed to win a series,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “We’ve come out strong that first game for whatever reason and to win a series against a great team and a team that we’ve had really some great battles against all year (is great).”

Brad Hand pitched six scoreless innings for the Marlins. Catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia drove in two runs, and second baseman Donovan Solano and center fielder Marcell Ozuna also drove in a run for the Marlins.

The Marlins (69-72), who won just 62 games last year, are still in the playoff hunt.

”Believe it or not, we’re still hanging around,’ Marlins third baseman Casey McGehee said.

Atlanta, which entered the day tied with Milwaukee for the second wild-card spot, has dropped four of its last five and has been shut out four of the last seven games.

Julio Teheran (13-11) allowed four runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings for the Braves.

“Teheran just gave up four runs and on most nights he’s got a chance to win that game but we’ve been shutout now five times or four times in six games or something like that,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Hand (3-6) allowed five hits and did not walk a batter while striking out three.

Miami relievers Chris Hatcher, Mike Dunn and A.J. Ramos combined to pitch three innings to preserve the shutout.

Hand, who retired the first 11 batters, got into his first jam in the fourth inning when first baseman Freddie Freeman and left fielder Justin Upton singled with two outs, but Hand struck out catcher Evan Gattis to end the threat.

Teheran also got on a roll, retiring 13 consecutive batters before allowing a two-out double to first baseman Garrett Jones in the fifth inning. Catcher Saltalamacchia immediately followed with a base hit to left to drive in Jones, giving the Marlins a 1-0 advantage.

“Teheran is a great pitcher, he doesn’t give up very many runs so we got that one and I just wanted to go out there and keep the lead,” Hand said.

Gattis had another opportunity in the sixth with two runners on base, but lined out to Christian Yelich in left field as Hand got out of it unscathed.

“He got himself in trouble, especially (in the sixth inning) and pulled a Houdini act getting out of it,” McGehee said.

The Marlins opened up the game in the sixth inning, scoring three runs on four hits to take a 4-0 lead. Teheran allowed an RBI single to Solano and an RBI double to Ozuna before exiting in favor of Luis Avilan, who allowed a sacrifice fly to Saltalamacchia.

“I missed (location) a couple of times and they got hits on me,” Teheran said. “I got in a little trouble and they decided to take me out but I can’t control that.”

NOTES: Braves RHP Julio Teheran, who reached the 200-inning plateau for the first time in his career, picked off his sixth runner, which is tied for second in the National League, when the call was overturned after replays showed that his throw was in time to beat LF Christian Yelich in the first inning. ... Marlins RHP Henderson Alvarez (left oblique strain) threw a bullpen session on Sunday and did not have any pain. ... Marlins LHP Brad Hand is 2-2 with a 2.67 ERA in his last four home starts. ... Both teams hit the road on Monday with Braves LHP Mike Minor (6-9, 4.65) on the mound against Nationals RHP Doug Fister (12-6, 2.66) in Washington and Marlins RHP Brad Penny (1-1, 6.61) will take the hill against Brewers RHP Yovani Gallardo (8-8, 3.43) in Milwaukee.