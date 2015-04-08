Braves score seven in first inning, rout Marlins

MIAMI -- Atlanta Braves left-hander Alex Wood said his team’s lengthy top of the first inning threw him off a bit when it was his turn to take the mound.

However, since the Braves scored seven runs in their half of the inning, Wood said he really didn’t mind at all.

”That wasn’t what I was expecting -- 40 or 45 minutes before I threw my first pitch,“ Wood said after Atlanta cruised past the Miami Marlins 12-2 Tuesday night at Marlins Park. ”I got an AB (at-bat) before I threw my first pitch.

“But anytime they want to do that, I‘m definitely all right with it.”

First baseman Freddie Freeman and shortstop Andrelton Simmons each went 3-for-5 with two RBIs to lead Atlanta. Third baseman Chris Johnson also added two hits and two RBIs.

Right-handed starter Mat Latos, who made his Marlins debut, lasted just two-thirds of an inning, allowing six hits, two walks, one wild pitch and seven runs, all earned.

”Mat just didn’t have it,“ Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. ”He was up in the zone. He left quite a few balls up. I don’t know what else to say.

“When your starter goes out early, it makes it tough on everybody else. Now your bullpen has to eat up eight innings.”

Latos’ ERA is 94.50, and he was booed by many of the 17,483 fans in attendance as he left the field.

“It is what it is -- there are no excuses for putting my team in a seven-run hole,” Latos said. “I got embarrassed. It’s the worst start I’ve had in six years.”

Atlanta (2-0) will go for a sweep against Miami (0-2) on Wednesday.

“It’s exciting,” Wood said. “We’re off to a good start.”

Wood (1-0) went five innings and allowed two runs. He worked out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the first and cruised until he gave up two runs in the fifth. It was the second straight game Miami failed to score with no outs and the bags loaded.

Braves right-handed relievers Brandon Cunniff and Cody Martin made their major league debuts. Cunniff pitched one scoreless inning, and Martin threw two scoreless frames. Another rookie right-hander, Juan Jaime, closed out the game, pitching a scoreless ninth.

Cunniff walked Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton to lead off the sixth before retiring the next three batters, including a strikeout of first baseman Michael Morse. He could still feel his adrenaline even after the game.

“My phone is blowing up -- it’s crazy,” Cunniff said of well-wishers wanting to congratulate him. “To face Stanton as the first batter was amazing.”

Atlanta batted around in the first inning and jumped out to a 7-0 lead. Leadoff man Eric Young Jr. walked and stole second, and the Braves got RBI hits from right fielder Nick Markakis (single), Freeman (double), catcher Christian Bethancourt (double), Johnson (double), Simmons (single) and Young (single).

Of the two outs Latos recorded, one was on a sacrifice bunt.

Miami had a chance to get back in the game in the bottom of the first inning, loading the bases with no outs. However, the Marlins failed to score, as cleanup hitter Morse struck out and third baseman Martin Prado bounced into a double play.

The Marlins scored twice in the fifth to cut Atlanta’s lead to 7-2. After a leadoff walk by shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria, Miami got RBIs from pinch hitter Donovan Solano, who tripled to right-center, and second baseman Dee Gordon, who grounded out.

However, Miami would get no closer, and Atlanta added one run in the seventh and four in the ninth to cap the easy win.

“What I really liked is that we didn’t give away any at-bats,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “Even at the end (with a big lead) -- we kept grinding, pitch after pitch.”

NOTES: The only change in either lineup from Monday was Atlanta sitting switch-hitting 3B Alberto Callaspo in favor of righty-hitting 3B Chris Johnson. The Braves plan to rotate those two all season depending on pitching matchups. ... The Braves have five rookies on their roster: 2B Jace Peterson, LHP Andrew McKirahan, RHP Brandon Cunniff, RHP Cody Martin and RHP Juan Jaime. In Monday’s Opening Day win, Peterson got his first major league hit, put down a successful sacrifice bunt and scored a run. ... Veteran OF Cameron Maybin, acquired from San Diego on Sunday, made his Braves debut Monday, going 0-for-1 off the bench. ... Lost amid Miami’s loss Monday were the two scoreless innings of relief pitching by the duo of LHP Mike Dunn (struck out the side) and RHP A.J. Ramos (two strikeouts).