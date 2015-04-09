Pierzynski homers for first hit with Braves in 2-0 win

MIAMI -- Now that the Atlanta Braves have swept the Miami Marlins in three games, including Wednesday night’s 2-0 win at Marlins Park, it could be easy to forget what was happening just before the series began.

The Marlins, fresh off a free-spending offseason, came in with a lot of hype, and some fans and media members were already talking World Series.

Atlanta, on the other hand, traded All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel one day before the series began, sending a poor message to the team that the organization was more interested in dumping Melvin Upton’s salary -- even if it cost them one of baseball’s best pitchers in the process -- than they were in winning.

Three days later, things look much different, at least for the moment.

Backup catcher A.J. Pierzynski, making his Braves debut, hit Wednesday’s deciding blow, a two-run homer.

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman started the seventh-inning rally with a single off Marlins starter Tom Koehler (0-1). Pierzynski pulled Koehler’s next pitch off the upper-deck façade in right field, snapping a scoreless tie.

“For my first hit as a Brave to be a home run, that was pretty cool,” Pierzynski said. “But more importantly was the way we pitched.”

Atlanta right-hander Shelby Miller (1-0), who pitched five innings, got a no-decision.

The Braves received scoreless setup relief from rookie right-hander Brandon Cunniff (1 2/3 innings for the first win of his career), left-hander Luis Avilan (one-third of an inning) and right-hander Jim Johnson (one inning).

Braves closer Jason Grilli posted his second save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

”We played good baseball in this series,“ Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. ”A.J.’s two-run homer is the thing everyone is going to talk about, but he did a nice job navigating all our pitchers.

“He’s a veteran, and that’s what he is capable of doing. He can hit, and if you look at his numbers, he puts the ball in play.”

In the three games of this series, the Braves allowed a combined total of just three runs. The Atlanta bullpen was even better, allowing no runs in 11 innings.

Some of that had to do with the Marlins’ lack of clutch hitting.

For the third straight game, the Marlins failed to score on a bases-loaded situation. But while the first two happened with no outs, this opportunity came with two outs in the third. First baseman Michael Morse hit a hard grounder, but Braves shortstop Andrelton Simmons picked it clean.

In the fourth, Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton saved a run when he made a diving backhanded catch on what had looked to be an RBI double in the gap by Freeman. Stanton then doubled up right fielder Nick Markakis at first.

Marlins left fielder also made a good defensive play, throwing out Braves third baseman Alberto Callaspo, who was trying to stretch a single into a double.

But despite the good defense and one-mistake pitching, the Marlins didn’t get anything going offensively, and it cost them.

“It’s disappointing,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “We had a really good spring, and to come in and get swept is a big blow.”

Redmond credited the Braves for shutting down his lineup in all three games. The Marlins had just two extra-base hits in the series -- one by a pitcher and one by a pinch-hitter.

Yelich, though, said he thought his team did “some things better” on offense Wednesday night.

”We had good at-bats and hit some balls hard,“ he said. ”Some of them were right at guys -- that’s baseball. If a couple of those drop in, you never know what can happen.

“But we’ll be all right.”

NOTES: Miami made one change in its lineup on Wednesday, playing backup C Jeff Mathis instead of Jarrod Saltalamacchia. ... Atlanta had four changes: C A.J. Pierzynski in place of Christian Bethancourt, 3B Alberto Callaspo for Chris Johnson, CF Cameron Maybin instead of Eric Young, and LF Jonny Gomes in for Kelly Johnson. ... The Marlins are looking to extend the contract of SS Adeiny Hechavarria, but so far the two sides are far apart. ... The Marlins have more traveling beat writers from Japan (seven) than those who are based in south Florida (four). ... Atlanta’s seven-run first inning on Tuesday was its biggest since scoring seven on June 10, 2014, in Colorado. ... Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton tied a career high on Tuesday with three walks. ... Atlanta plays its home opener against the New York Mets on Friday. Miami plays host to Tampa Bay this weekend.