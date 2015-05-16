Cunningham, Gosselin lead Braves past Marlins

MIAMI -- The Atlanta Braves put two relatively new players -- left fielder Todd Cunningham and third baseman Phil Gosselin -- in their starting lineup Friday, and it paid off.

Each player went 3-for-4, and Cunningham had the game-winning RBI to lead the Braves past the Miami Marlins 5-3 at Marlins Park.

“We got drafted the same year and been through the whole minor league system together,” Gosselin said. “This was the first time we started together in the big leagues, and it was pretty special.”

With the score tied 3-3, Braves right fielder Nick Markakis hit a one-out double to right off reliever Mike Dunn (0-2) and scored on Cunningham’s single.

Braves shortstop Andrelton Simmons scored from third base on a strikeout/wild pitch that occurred when reliever Bryan Morris was facing catcher Christian Bethancourt.

Atlanta overcame two home runs by Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, the second of which was hit 474 feet to center field, tying the score 3-3 in the seventh.

The Marlins (16-20), playing their first game back after a 10-game road trip, lost for the fourth time in their past five outings.

Atlanta (16-19) is now 4-0 in Miami this season.

Both starters got no-decisions.

Marlins right-hander David Phelps lasted six innings, allowing nine hits, no walks and three runs, one earned. He struck out eight.

Braves right-hander Julio Teheran went 5 2/3 innings, allowing nine hits, one walk, two runs, one earned. He struck out five.

The win went to Braves reliever Cody Martin (2-2).

Cunningham, making his first big-league start on the same day he was called up from Triple A, and Gosselin, who tied his career high with his three hits, provided sparks for Atlanta.

Both are 26 years old and were part of the Braves’ productive 2010 draft. Cunningham was drafted in the second round out of Jacksonville State. Gosselin was the Braves’ fifth-round pick in 2010 out of the University of Virginia.

Cunningham scored two runs on Friday and had a double. Gosselin also had a double among his three hits.

Gosselin, who has more big-league experience, was clearly excited for Cunningham.

“He’s one of the best outfielders I’ve played with,” Gosselin said. “He gets great jumps.”

Gosselin, though, failed to get a bunt down in the seventh inning on an attempted squeeze play. Braves pinch hitter Eric Young, who was on third with one out, ran into the double play.

However, Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said he was not disappointed with Gosselin on that play.

“(Young) broke for the plate a hair too quick,” Gonzalez said, “and the pitcher was able to make an adjustment and throw the ball up and in.”

Dee Gordon, who leads the major leagues in hitting, went 3-for-5 and raised his batting average to .433.

Miami opened the scoring in the first inning. Gordon hit an infield single, advanced to second on a throwing error by Teheran and got to third on a groundout before scoring on center fielder Marcell Ozuna’s single.

Atlanta went on top 2-1 in the second inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Teheran won an eight-pitch battle against Phelps, drilling a high fastball back up the middle for a two-run single.

“It’s the pitcher -- you’ve got to get him out right there,” Phelps said. “It was probably the most frustrating thing of the night.”

Miami tied the score in the third, when Stanton lofted his ninth homer of the season, a solo blast to left field.

Atlanta regained the lead, 3-2, on consecutive doubles by Cunningham and center fielder Cameron Maybin.

Marlins manager Mike Redmond, while disappointed with the loss, marveled at Stanton’s performance.

”He was locked in,“ Redmond said. ”That first homer was so high it looked like it was going to hit the ceiling. The second one was a laser beam to the bushes.

“It’s impressive that every home run he hits is different than the one before. He can hit the ball a long ways.”

NOTES: Marlins RHP Jarred Cosart (hamstring) will throw a bullpen session on Saturday to determine if he can start Tuesday as scheduled. ... Rookie LF Todd Cunningham made his first big-league start on Friday. He was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett, where he was hitting .286 and led the International League with six outfield assists. ... Cunningham replaced INF/OF Kelly Johnson on the roster. Johnson (right oblique strain) was put on the 15-day disabled list. ... LHP Mike Minor, expected to be Atlanta’s No. 2 starter this year, had shoulder surgery on Wednesday and is out for the year. He has not pitched this season. ... Braves 3B Phil Gosselin, third in the NL with a .417 pinch-hitting average, earned the start on Friday. ... Braves 2B Jace Peterson hit leadoff for just the second time this season. ... Through his first 32 games, Marlins 2B Dee Gordon’s 58 hits ranked tied for third, with Rod Carew, for the most in baseball history. Only Hank Aaron (62 hits) and George Sisler (60) were ahead of Gordon’s pace.