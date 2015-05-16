Peterson, Grilli slam door on Marlins

MIAMI -- The Atlanta Braves, thanks to Jace Peterson’s first career home run, a grand slam in the second inning, never trailed in a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

But there were plenty of anxious moments for the Braves at Marlins Park, including two bases-loaded jams in which Miami failed to score.

The most nerve-wracking moment for Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez came in the bottom of the ninth inning. Braves closer Jason Grilli had already allowed one run on an RBI single by second baseman Dee Gordon.

With two out, it was up to Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who hit two home runs on Friday and added one earlier Saturday. Even his outs were long, including a 418-foot fly ball to center in the seventh inning.

“We talked about walking him,” said Gonzalez, who contemplated pitching to center fielder Marcell Ozuna, who is hitting .280 but with eight fewer home runs than Stanton. “If you don’t at least talk about it, you are not doing your job. But it’s tough to put the winning run on base.”

In the end, the Marlins decided to let Grilli pitch to Stanton, and Gonzalez’s faith in his closer was justified. Stanton flied out to center to end the game, giving Grilli his 11th save of the season.

Strategy aside, Peterson was the Braves’ biggest hero of the day. He became the first Braves player in 14 years to make his initial big-league homer a grand slam. The last Atlanta player to do it was Marcus Giles on May 15, 2001.

“I just tried to hit the ball hard, and it happened to go out,” Peterson said. “I‘m very happy.”

Atlanta (17-19) is 5-0 this season at Marlins Park and 12-19 in all other games.

“I‘m not a gambler, so I don’t know what the odds are,” Gonzalez said. “I know we like playing here.”

Braves starter Alex Wood (2-2) got his second win against Miami this season, although he did give up a mammoth home run to Stanton that was measured at 478 feet and was caught by a fan -- with his bare right hand -- in the center-field bleachers.

Wood lasted seven innings, allowing seven hits, two walks and two runs, one earned. He worked his way out of bases-loaded jams in the first inning (two outs) and the sixth (one out), and did not allow a run in either situation. He allowed at least one hit in five of his seven innings.

“I made some pitches when I had to,” said Wood, who picked off two Marlins runners. “But, mechanically, I‘m still trying to piece it together.”

Miami (16-21) has lost five of its last six games.

Marlins starter Mat Latos (1-4) left the game after three innings, allowing eight hits and five runs. He was removed because of a left-shin contusion after being hit by a line drive off the bat of center fielder Cameron Maybin. X-rays were negative.

”Anything above my left knee, I feel fine,“ said Latos, who is 0-3 against the Braves this season. ”I made a big mistake to Peterson, and he parked it.

“Right now, I‘m a little achy. I will get with the training staff to get the swelling down and get the knot out of my leg. When I got hit, I was completely numb. I tried to push off and got nowhere.”

Atlanta got all its runs in the second inning, taking a 5-0 lead.

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons hit a leadoff double and scored on catcher. A.J. Pierzynski’s single. The Braves got two more hits, loading the bases with one out for Peterson, who slammed Latos’ first pitch over the right-field fence.

“That was a big-boy knock,” Wood said of Peterson.

Miami scored an unearned run in the second. After Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman mishandled a ground ball hit by catcher J.T. Realmuto, the Marlins got an RBI groundout by Gordon.

In the third, Stanton hit his huge home run, closing the Marlins’ deficit to 5-2. It was his 11th home run of the season and his third solo shot in two games. The combined distance on the three home runs was 1,352 feet.

Stanton nearly hit another solo home run in the seventh, but Maybin caught the drive just as he crashed into the center-field fence.

”I‘m not even surprised anymore,“ Marlins pitcher Tom Koehler said of Stanton. ”I‘m more shocked when he doesn’t do something like that.

“We need him to keep going, and we need to pitch better and win some games. These enormous home runs (by Stanton) don’t really matter much if we lose. They only count as one run.”

NOTES: Two slumping Marlins were given the day off -- LF Christian Yelich and 1B Michael Morse. Miami started LF Ichiro Suzuki and 1B Jeff Baker. ... Marlins RHP Henderson Alvarez (shoulder, elbow inflammation) will come off the disabled list to make Sunday’s start against Atlanta. ... Miami will move RHP Tom Koehler to the bullpen and send RHP Nick Masset to the minors. ... Atlanta will start RHP Shelby Miller (4-1, 1.60 ERA) in Sunday’s series finale. Miller is 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA in two starts against Miami this season. ... Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton has 14 career multi-homer games, including one on Friday. ... Marlins RHP Jarred Cosart (hamstring) threw a bullpen session on Saturday and is expected to make his start Tuesday as scheduled. ... RHP Matt Wisler, rated Atlanta’s top pitching prospect, is Pitcher of the Week in the Triple A International League, going 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA in two starts.