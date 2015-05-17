EditorsNote: headline fix

Braves’ Miller 2-hits reeling Marlins in win

MIAMI -- Atlanta Braves right-hander Shelby Miller came within one out of a no-hitter, and Mike Redmond was fired as the manager of the Miami Marlins.

Other than that, it was a slow news day at Marlins Park.

The Braves, who are 6-0 in Miami this season, defeated the Marlins 6-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Miller (5-1) finished with a two-hitter.

The no-hit bid was spoiled in the bottom of the ninth when first baseman Justin Bour smacked the first pitch of his at-bat for a single to center. Second baseman Dee Gordon then followed with another single before Miller retired third baseman Martin Prado on a pop out to end the game.

“I‘m happy about it,” Miller said. “Things didn’t finish like we wanted (losing the no-hit bid), but we got a sweep. I had a lot of fun.”

Not so much for the Marlins, who announced that Redmond and bench coach Rob Leary were relieved of their duties. Redmond had been the Marlins’ manager since the 2013 season.

Miami (16-22), which entered the season with a great deal of hype after an active offseason, has lost six of its past seven games.

Michael Hill, the Marlins’ president of baseball operations, said a new manager would be named on Monday.

“We still have supreme confidence in the players in our clubhouse,” Hill said. “We haven’t played to our capabilities. We are hopeful that a new voice will spark and motivate our guys.”

Whether it was a lack of motivation or something else, the Marlins got nothing going against Miller. Prior to the ninth inning, the only blemish for Miller came in the second, when he walked center fielder Marcell Ozuna.

Miller had survived two close calls. The first came in the third inning, when Marlins pitcher Henderson Alvarez hit an apparent infield single to shortstop Pedro Ciriaco. But the play was overturned after a video review.

In the third inning, Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton lined a long drive that was caught at the wall by left fielder Todd Cunningham.

“I didn’t know what we had going,” Cunningham said of the no-hit bid. “It’s probably best that I didn‘t. It wasn’t until the next inning that I realized.”

For Miller, 24, who was acquired this past offseason from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jason Heyward trade, it was his fourth career shutout and his second this month. He pitched a three-hitter against the Phillies on May 5.

Braves catcher A.J. Pierzynski said Miller made just one mistake on Sunday -- the pitch to Bour.

“We tried to throw it off the plate, and he threw it right down the middle,” Pierzynski said. “Those things happen -- it stinks. You get that close, you want to finish it. But Shelby pitched a great game.”

Atlanta (18-19) swept Miami twice this year at Marlins Park -- once to open the season and again this weekend. The Braves are just 12-19 in all other games.

Alvarez (0-3), who came off the disabled to make the start, took the loss. Alvarez, who had been out since April 12 due to shoulder inflammation, allowed nine hits, two walks and six runs in 5 1/3 innings.

“I wasn’t locating my fastball early,” Alvarez said.

Atlanta used six hits and a walk to score five times in the second inning. The big blows were an RBI double by Pierzynski, a two-run single by second baseman Jace Peterson and an RBI single by first baseman Freddie Freeman. The hits by Peterson and Freeman came with two outs.

The Braves went up 6-0 in the sixth. Ciriaco doubled to lead off and scored on a single by center fielder Cameron Maybin.

That left Miami with another bitter loss.

“We started the season cold, we got hot, and then we got cold again,” Hill said. “We’re looking for some consistency.”

NOTES: Braves 3B Phil Gosselin left Sunday’s game due to a sprained left thumb. ... Braves RHP Williams Perez will make his first big-league start on Wednesday vs. Tampa Bay. Perez, who turns 24 on Thursday, was 2-0 with a 1.33 ERA in Triple A this season. But he has a 15.43 ERA in two relief appearances with Atlanta this season. ... The Braves moved LHP Eric Stults (1-4, 5.36 ERA) to the bullpen. Stults is 0-3 with a 7.00 ERA so far this month. ... As expected, Miami sent RHP Nick Masset to the minors. ... Miami rested C J.T. Realmuto, starting backup C Jhonatan Solano. ... Atlanta rested SS Andrelton Simmons, starting backup SS Pedro Ciriaco. It was Ciriaco’s first start of the season. ... The Braves are off on Monday and then start a six-game homestand -- two with Tampa Bay and four with Milwaukee. ... Miami’s 10-game homestand continues on Monday with the first of four games against Arizona.