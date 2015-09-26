Marlins win offensive slugfest vs. Braves

MIAMI -- What was once a seven-run lead was down to one. The bases were loaded with just one out.

Jose Fernandez, who had long since exited the game, was looking to break a major league record for the most consecutive home wins to start a career.

But all he could do was watch and hope his bullpen could finish the job.

“The last two innings,” Fernandez said when asked about his nerves, “I thought I was going to eat my whole finger.”

Fernandez’s finger and the Miami Marlins survived, beating the Atlanta Braves 12-11 on Friday night at Marlins Park.

He is now 17-0 at home. Fernandez eclipsed the previous 16-0 record set by Johnny Allen (1932-33) and LaMarr Hoyt (1980-82). But it wasn’t easy for Fernandez (6-0), who allowed five hits and four runs in the first inning.

“It’s getting your (butt) handed to you I think it’s called,” Fernandez said of his start. “It’s a funny way that baseball has to wake you up.”

Fortunately for the Marlins (67-87), their offense bailed out Fernandez, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first and three in the third to take their first lead. Miami held on from there -- but barely.

Atlanta (62-92), which trailed 12-6 entering the seventh, scored twice in that frame and three times in the eighth. The Braves had the bases loaded and one out in the eighth, trailing 12-11, when rookie reliever Kyle Barraclough came in and struck out shortstop Andrelton Simmons and got center fielder Cameron Maybin to ground out to third.

Fernandez needed 35 pitches to get out of the first. He lasted just five innings, throwing 95 pitches and allowing nine hits and six runs. That tied for the most earned runs Fernandez has allowed in his career, which happened last year.

At home, where he had a 1.11 ERA entering Friday, Fernandez had never previously allowed more than three earned runs, and that happened once -- in his first start back from Tommy John surgery earlier this year.

Miami’s offense delivered 20 hits, including seven for extra bases. All eight starting position players had at least two hits, and Marlins catcher Jeff Mathis, who started the day batting .143 with just seven RBIs, knocked in four runs in support of Fernandez.

Atlanta opened the scoring when right fielder Nick Markakis pulled a line drive over the fence in right-center field. It was the fourth time in his career that he has led off a game with a homer, and it has happened twice this season.

After just nine pitches, Fernandez had already allowed three hits. That set the Braves up to get RBIs from Simmons (groundout), Maybin (single) and third baseman Hector Olivera (sacrifice fly).

“When you score four runs off Fernandez, you feel pretty good,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “Usually, he doesn’t give up four in three starts.”

Fernandez said Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon told him after the first three outs, ‘Don’t worry. We got this.’ ”

Gordon was right. Miami came right back in the bottom of the inning as its first five batters got hits, including a score-tying three-run homer by first baseman Justin Bour.

Miami took a 7-4 lead in the third when Mathis drilled a three-run double into the left-field corner.

The Marlins broke the game open with a four-run fourth inning, a rally that was started by left fielder Christian Yelich’s leadoff triple. Mathis added an RBI triple as part of the big inning.

Atlanta scored twice in the fifth, getting an RBI double from Simmons and a sacrifice fly by Maybin.

But Miami extended its lead in the bottom of the inning, getting an RBI single from Yelich.

First baseman Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer in the seventh to cut Atlanta’s deficit to 12-8.

“It was an interesting but fun game to play for the hitters,” Freeman said.

Gonzalez said he almost removed Freeman earlier in the game because he is playing in pain with an injury to his right wrist.

“Once in a while,” Gonzalez said, “you see him swing and wince a little bit. I was almost ready to pull the plug on him and then he hits the homer and puts us back in the game.”

In the eighth, Atlanta got a two-run double by left fielder Adonis Garcia and an RBI walk by pinch-hitter Nick Swisher.

But after Barraclough got out of that jam, A.J. Ramos pitched a scoreless ninth for his 30th save of the season.

“It took a little bit of everything (to win),” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. “In the fourth or fifth inning, we were not thinking of going to our big pieces in the bullpen and certainly not our closer.”

NOTES: Braves C Christian Bethancurt (thumb) sat out the game, replaced by A.J. Pierzynski. ... The Marlins have shut down RHP Carter Capps (elbow) for the rest of the season. ... 1B Justin Bour’s 20 homers are the most by a Marlins rookie since 2010, when OF Giancarlo Stanton hit 22. ... J.T. Realmuto’s seventh triple of the season on Thursday set a Marlins record for catchers. It was also the most triples by a major league catcher since Darrell Porter had eight in 1979. ... Braves SS Andrelton Simmons entered Friday leading the majors in turning double plays and ranked second in the National League among the hardest players to strike out. ... The Braves have used an NL-record 60 players this season.