Bour’s two homers boost Marlins past Braves

MIAMI -- Justin Bour has been crushing it lately.

Bour hit two home runs, giving him four for the series, to help power the Miami Marlins to a 9-5 win over the Atlanta Braves to complete a three-game sweep on Sunday.

“There’s no doubt he’s locked in,” Braves pitcher Shelby Miller said. “Obviously, a lot of talent there. I think the Marlins have found a first baseman, for sure. He’s a guy who looks like he’s not going anywhere -- a tremendous talent.”

Tom Koehler (11-14) pitched 6 2/3 innings for Miami, allowing four runs.

Third baseman Martin Prado drove in three runs. Right fielder Miguel Ozuna also homered, second baseman Dee Gordon scored two runs and stole two bases and catcher J.T. Realmuto drove in a run for the Marlins, who finished the season 41-40 at home.

“Very happy,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. “Excellent homestand. Great way to close out our season at home winning nine out of 11 to allow us to have a winning record at home. Just so proud of the way these men are responding and playing down the stretch. It’s tremendous.”

Atlanta’s Shelby Miller (5-17) allowed seven runs (four earned) in 5 1/3 innings as he lost his 16th consecutive decision. Miller has not won in his last 24 starts since beating the Marlins on May 17.

“For me, it’s all about finishing the at-bats and sticking to the game plan and executing pitches, but at the end of the day you can’t take away from what (the Marlins) are doing,” Miller said. “They’re playing as a team and that’s what you want to see.”

Bour and Ozuna hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the seventh off Daniel Winkler for a 9-4 lead. It was the first back-to-back home runs hit by the Marlins since Giancarlo Stanton and Jeff Baker accomplished the feat on June 3 at the New York Mets.

Outfielder Nick Swisher homered and outfielders Michael Bourn and Cameron Maybin each drove in two runs for the Braves, who had three errors resulting in three uneared runs.

“We really shot ourselves in the foot a couple of different times,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “As good as this road trip started with the great series we had in New York, we didn’t play particularly well here in Miami.”

Gordon singled and stole second in the bottom of the first inning. He came home to score on Bour’s home run off the right-field foul pole.

“I knew I had the distance, but I didn’t know if it was going to go fair or not going down the line and it did,” Bour said.

The Braves evened the score at 2 in the second as catcher A.J. Pierzynski, who was back in the lineup after missing Saturday’s game with a right shoulder injury, doubled and second baseman Jace Peterson laid down a successful bunt for a hit. Bourn drove in Pierzynski and Peterson with a base hit up the middle.

The Braves loaded the bases later in the second, but Koehler struck out third baseman Hector Olivera to end the inning.

Prado’s base hit in the third gave the Marlins a 3-2 lead, scoring center fielder Christian Yelich, who doubled with two outs to keep the inning going.

Maybin’s RBI single in the fifth tied the score at 3 for the Braves.

Prado’s two-run single in the bottom of the fifth gave the Marlins the lead once again at 5-3. An error by Miller put Gordon on base in front of Prado as both runs were unearned.

Realmuto’s RBI double and an error by Olivera gave the Marlins a 7-3 advantage.

Maybin’s groundout pulled Atlanta within 7-4 in the seventh.

NOTES: Braves C A.J. Pierzynski (right shoulder) returned to the lineup Sunday after missing Saturday’s game. Pierzynski left Friday’s game after taking a foul ball off of his shoulder. ... Marlins SS Adeiny Hechavarria (hamstring) continues to be held out of the starting lineup although manager Dan Jennings was hopeful he would play during the six-game homestand that ended on Sunday. Hechavarria, who has not played since Sept. 2, has not officially been shut down for the season and neither has RF Giancarlo Stanton (left hand), who has not played since June 26.