Inciarte's two HRs help Braves past Marlins

MIAMI -- Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit one homer routinely over the fence and a second one that landed in the Clevelander bar's swimming pool, where a fan jumped in to retrieve the souvenir.

Stanton is 6 feet 6, 250 pounds and has 210 career home runs. Depositing home runs in faraway places -- including swimming pools -- is kind of his thing.

But on Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves made the ultimate splash.

Ender Inciarte slugged two homers and Tyler Flowers drove in the go-ahead run with a ninth-inning single to lead Atlanta past Miami 5-4 at Marlins Park.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Inciarte, a 5-11, 190-pound center fielder, "is his own worst enemy" sometimes.

"He's kind of hard on himself, but the kid can hit," Snitker said of the fourth-year major-leaguer who now has 15 career homers. "In 10 years, he's going to be a lifetime .300 hitter."

Flowers' two-out, game-winning single came on a 93 mph fastball from Marlins closer A.J. Ramos (0-1). Miami rookie shortstop J.T. Riddle dove to his left but couldn't reach the hard line drive, and Brandon Phillips scored easily from second base.

Arodys Vizcaino (1-0) picked up the win in relief and Jim Johnson posted his first save.

Both starting pitchers got no-decisions -- Tom Koehler for Miami (4-4) and Jaime Garcia for Atlanta.

The win by the Braves (2-6) snapped a five-game losing streak and overshadowed Stanton's four-RBI night.

Inciarte, who had three RBIs, produced the second two-homer game of his career. He also accomplished the feat on Sept. 27 against the San Diego Padres.

"It's about time," said Inciarte, who is hitting just .189. "It feels good."

Stanton hadn't gone deep this season before Wednesday. But he lofted a high fly-ball homer to left-center field in the third and then drilled a line-drive homer to left in the fifth. It was the 19th multi-homer game of his career.

The game was delayed for 27 minutes in the fourth inning after some of the lights in the outfield went out during a groundout by Phillips.

"It just got dark," said Koehler, who was pitching at the time. "I don't know if you can play in those conditions. I don't know if there are some rules. But as far as impacting the game, it just made the game longer.

"My pitch count was pretty good. It was like starting another inning. It wasn't that big a deal."

During the delay, the only three players who remained on the field were Marlins outfielders Marcell Ozuna, Christian Yelich and Stanton, who sat on the grass in center field and talked.

After Inciarte and Stanton traded two-run homers -- both on breaking balls -- in the third inning, Freddie Freeman put the Braves on top with a solo homer to center in the fourth. It was the third homer of the season for Freeman, who got a 91 mph fastball and stroked it 422 feet.

Stanton's second two-run homer put Miami up 4-3 in the fifth. But Marlins reliever Junichi Tazawa couldn't hold the lead, giving up Inciarte's second homer, this one in the eighth.

"I think 'Taz' was trying to go away to Inciarte," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said, "but he pulled it across the plate."

Besides Stanton, the other highlight for Miami was the first major-league hit for Riddle, who got a check-swing infield single in the second inning.

Riddle said his mother, stepfather and sister were in attendance.

"They got to witness my first check-swing hit," Riddle joked. "It was pretty crazy -- check swing, I don't even know, I think the ball might have hit the dirt. It started foul and came back -- it was one to remember."

NOTES: 1B Tyler Moore, who went 1-for-4, made his first start as a Marlins player as Miami rested Justin Bour. ... Atlanta recalled RHP Jason Hursh from Triple-A Gwinnett and placed RHP Chaz Roe (right lat strain) on the 10-day disabled list. ... This was Atlanta's final game before its home opener on Friday against the San Diego Padres. That game will also mark the debut of SunTrust Park, a stadium has waited 37 months -- between planning and construction -- to open. ... Braves RHP Julio Teheran is set to start that game, which means he will throw the first real pitch in SunTrust Park history. ... This will also mark the third home park in the history of the franchise, following Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium and Turner Field. ... Miami opens a four-game series against the visiting New York Mets on Thursday. Miami will start LHP Wei-Yin Chen.