Flowers powers Braves to 8-4 win over Marlins

MIAMI -- Mike Foltynewicz lost his glove on one third-inning pitch. By the end of the night, he had lost his winless streak, too.

Tyler Flowers slugged a two-run homer and tied his career high with four RBIs to lead the Atlanta Braves to an 8-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday night at Marlins Park.

Flowers added a two-run single as part of a six-run Braves rally in the seventh.

Foltynewicz (1-4) posted his first win of the season, allowing six hits, no walks and one run in six innings. He struck out four and lowered his ERA from 4.55 to 4.04.

Foltynewicz said the sweat created by the Miami heat and humidity caused his glove to fly off.

"It was a little warmer here than anywhere we've played," Foltynewicz said. "I think I got warmed up in five minutes in the outfield. (My glove) just got wet. It just came right off my hand. That was a little funny."

The Braves (12-20) can enjoy that moment now that they have snapped a six-game losing streak in this a battle between the two bottom teams in the National League East.

Miami (13-21) has lost four games in a row and 13 of its past 16 games. All of Miami's runs came on homers by Justin Bour, J.T. Realmuto and Derek Dietrich.

Jose Urena (1-1) pitched well but took the loss, allowing two runs in six innings.

The only damage to Urena came when Flowers pulled his two-run shot to left-center field in the second inning. It was his first homer of the season.

Urena, who started the year in relief and had a 10-inning scoreless streak snapped by Flowers' homer, has made two consecutive solids starts.

"I'm sad for our team," Urena said in Spanish. "But at least I believe I'm doing things right. Starting games is what I know best. And I think this start will help me stay in the rotation."

Miami cut its deficit to 2-1 with a fourth-inning solo homer by Bour, who pulled his shot to the upper deck in the right-field corner. It was his sixth homer of the season.

The Marlins used three relievers in the seventh -- Brad Ziegler, Kyle Barraclough and Brian Ellington -- and they all gave up damaging hits. The biggest hits were two-run singles by Brandon Phillips and Flowers, although an error by Dietrich at third base and a balk by Barraclough also figured in the scoring.

"He's been swinging that bat really well all season," Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Flowers. "He and (fellow catcher Kurt Suzuki) have gotten big hits to tie games, put us ahead -- things like that.

"And Tyler just missed a couple of other balls tonight. He had a really good night."

Miami cut its deficit to 8-3 with a two-run homer by Realmuto in the bottom of the seventh. It was his third homer of the season.

Dietrich added a solo homer in the ninth, his first long ball of the season.

Still, it was far from enough for Miami to snap its losing streak, leaving the Marlins searching for answers.

"I believe in this group," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "I'm not going to start talking bad about them.

"The only way out of this is to keep working hard and show up at the park prepared. I like our club. I like our character. In my mind, we are not going to quit, and we're not going to cave."

NOTES: Miami selected the contract of INF Mike Aviles, 36, from Triple-A New Orleans and sent C Tomas Telis to the same team. Aviles made his Marlins debut in the seventh inning and was hit by a pitch. ... Marlins SS J.T. Riddle (finger) is expected to return Saturday. ... Miami acquired INF Nick Noonan, 28, from the Milwaukee Brewers and assigned him to New Orleans. A first-round pick of the San Francisco Giants in 2007, Noonan has 83 games of major-league experience and offers more insurance for Miami's injury-ravaged infield. ... Braves LF Matt Kemp extended his hitting streak to 12 games. He is hitting .358 during that span. ... Former OF Jeff Francoeur, who played for the Braves from 2005 to 2009, has retired from playing at age 33 and has been hired to work Atlanta telecasts, starting June 5. ... Braves 2B Brandon Phillips topped 900 career RBI with his two-run single in the seventh inning.