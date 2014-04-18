Preview: Braves at Mets

The New York Mets look to build upon a promising road trip when they open a nine-game homestand Friday with the first of three against the Atlanta Braves. One of the top road teams in the National League last year, the Mets went 6-3 on their first 2014 excursion, capped by a three-game sweep in Arizona. Dillon Gee tossed seven scoreless innings and Anthony Recker homered in Wednesday’s 5-2 victory over the Diamondbacks as New York (8-7) moved over .500 for the first time since a 10-9 start in 2013.

The successful trip for the Mets began when they took two of three at Atlanta, which had its five-game winning streak snapped Thursday in Philadelphia with a 1-0 loss. The Braves have produced one run on a solo homer by catcher Evan Gattis over their last two games after producing 32 runs in the first four games of the winning streak. Atlanta owns a 2.44 ERA as a team despite enduring a handful of injuries to pitchers this spring.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Aaron Harang (2-1, 0.96 ERA) vs. Mets LH Jonathon Niese (0-1, 3.46)

Harang was a tough-luck loser in the opener of the first series between the teams on April 8, allowing just one run and two hits while striking out nine in six innings of a 4-0 loss. A late addition to the Braves this spring when their rotation became banged up, the veteran has been a bright spot; he has yielded only nine hits and six walks in 18 2/3 innings over three starts. Including the matchup earlier this month, the 35-year-old Harang is 4-5 with a 5.20 ERA in 11 career starts versus the Mets.

Niese allowed three runs and six hits in 7 1/3 innings at the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, helping the Mets pick up a 7-6 victory in 13 innings. It was his second start since coming off the disabled list to begin the year, and the second in which he allowed exactly one walk and six hits. The lefty had a 6.91 ERA in three starts against the Braves in 2013 but almost all of the damage came at Atlanta, as he yielded a run and struck out nine in seven innings in his lone home start against the Braves.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets OF Eric Young Jr. is 9-for-9 on stolen base attempts.

2. Braves RF Jason Heyward is 0-for-9 with four strikeouts in his last two games and is batting .136.

3. New York 3B David Wright was 0-for-3 against Harang earlier this month but is 11-for-24 with a home run, four doubles and four walks against him in his career.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Braves 4