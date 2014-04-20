Preview: Braves at Mets

The Atlanta Braves made Freddie Freeman their franchise cornerstone with an eight-year contract extension in the offseason and the first baseman has validated the organization’s commitment through the first 17 games of 2014. Atlanta plays at the New York Mets on Sunday looking for a series sweep, and Freeman enters the series finale hitting .413 with 17 hits in his past 40 at-bats following his three-hit performance Saturday. New York scored 21 runs in a three-game sweep of Arizona earlier this week, but has scored just one run in 14 innings off Atlanta starting pitching in the first two games.

Both teams are looking for more consistency from their bullpens. Atlanta set-up man David Carpenter allowed two runs on four hits Saturday and Craig Kimbrel – pitching for the first time in a week due to shoulder stiffness – gave up two runs on three hits with a walk. New York made a mess of the final two innings, with Daisuke Matsuzaka and Jose Valverde combining to surrender four runs – one on a wild pitch – as Mets relievers have allowed 18 earned runs in their past 27 innings.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH David Hale (0-0, 2.89 ERA) vs. Mets RH Zack Wheeler (1-2, 4.67)

Hale impressed with five shutout innings against Washington in his first start, but produced a shaky 4 1/3 innings in his fourth career outing April 10 against the Mets, surrendering three earned runs on five hits with five walks. The right-hander’s scheduled start Tuesday at Philadelphia was rained out and the Braves elected to skip his turn in the rotation. Hale’s time in the Atlanta rotation could be nearing an end as Mike Minor continues rehabbing in the minor leagues.

Wheeler, who grew up in the Atlanta suburbs and made his major-league debut in Atlanta last summer, allowed four runs on eight hits in five innings in an April 9 loss to the Braves. The 23-year-old rebounded in his last outing Monday at Arizona, holding the Diamondbacks to two runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings. Wheeler has made four of his 20 career starts against the Braves, going 3-1 with a 3.80 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York OF Chris Young had three hits Saturday in his second game since returning from the disabled list with a strained right quadriceps.

2. New York OF Eric Young Jr. swiped his 10th base of the season Saturday, but was caught stealing for the first time this season in the third.

3. Minor gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits in six innings Saturday for Triple-A Gwinnett and could join Atlanta’s rotation as soon as next weekend.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Braves 2