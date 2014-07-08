Preview: Braves at Mets

Julio Teheran has pitched like an All-Star most of the season and the Atlanta Braves right-hander will find himself in Minneapolis for baseball’s Midsummer Classic next week. Teheran takes the mound Tuesday as the Braves play the second of four games at the New York Mets looking to defeat New York for the second consecutive start. The Mets bring plenty of momentum into the contest after Monday’s wild 4-3, series-opening victory, with Ruben Tejada’s line-drive single in the 11th inning plating the game-winning run.

Tejada is hitting .315 in his past 15 games and Curtis Granderson has homered three times in his past seven games – including a game-tying eighth-inning blast Monday. New York has defeated the Braves just twice in the past seven matchups. Atlanta rookie catcher Christian Bethancourt continues to impress while filling in for injured Evan Gattis, hitting .286 in seven games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), WPIX 11 (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (8-5, 2.29 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (1-5, 3.77)

Teheran held the Mets to one run on four hits in seven innings Wednesday as Atlanta won 3-1. Since allowing seven runs at Colorado on June 11, Teheran has surrendered six earned runs with five walks and 30 strikeouts in 29 innings across his past four starts. Teheran hit 13 batters in 185 2/3 innings last season, but has plunked only three in 126 innings this year.

DeGrom lost at Atlanta on Wednesday, giving up three runs on six hits with eight strikeouts in five innings. The 26-year-old rookie has won just once in his first 10 starts, but has given up three earned runs or less eight times. deGrom has not allowed a homer in his past five starts, and in his past three appearances is 1-1 with a 2.49 ERA in 18 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York P Josh Edgin had retired the first hitter he faced in 23 appearances to start the season – a franchise record – before allowing Jason Heyward’s single in the eighth Monday.

2. The Mets plan to activate P Dillon Gee (strained right lat muscle) from the disabled list to start Wednesday, taking the place of Jon Niese, who was placed on the DL Saturday with a left shoulder strain.

3. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman recorded his 11th three-hit game of the season Monday.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Mets 2