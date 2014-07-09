Preview: Braves at Mets

The New York Mets get a member of their starting rotation back from the disabled list when Dillon Gee starts Wednesday’s home contest against the Atlanta Braves, but he takes the spot of another injured New York hurler. Gee, out since May 10 with a strained lat muscle, replaces Jon Niese, who is heading to the DL with a strained left shoulder. The Mets won the first two of a four-game set, delivering a season-high 18 hits in Tuesday’s 8-3 victory for the 4,000th victory in franchise history.

Atlanta is 4-for-24 with runners in scoring position so far in the series, but did get a two-run single from Freddie Freeman in the ninth Tuesday. That hit raised Freeman’s average to .301, the first time the All-Star first baseman has been above .300 since May 29. Gee, New York’s opening-day starter, posted a 1.36 ERA in his final five starts before going on the disabled list and is 4-4 lifetime against the Braves.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Ervin Santana (7-5, 3.93 ERA) vs. Mets RH Dillon Gee (3-1, 2.73)

Santana has won his past two starts following a three-start losing skid, allowing two runs in each outing to down Philadelphia and Arizona. His first two victories of the season came against the Mets, firing eight shutout innings in his 2014 debut on April 9 and holding New York to one run in seven innings 10 days later. Santana has walked three hitters and struck out 20 in his past 20 innings.

Gee rebounded from missing the second half of 2012 with a blood clot in his shoulder to make 32 starts last season, and pitched effectively before experiencing severe pain in his back after a May 10 start against Philadelphia. New York manager Terry Collins told reporters he expects to limit Gee to 90 to 95 pitches. Gee struck out 16 in 8 2/3 innings during his rehabilitation stint with Class A-Brooklyn.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York’s starters in the opening two games of the series, Daisuke Matsuzaka and Jacob deGrom, have combined for 14 strikeouts and two walks in 14 innings.

2. The Braves stole three bases in three attempts Tuesday and are 52-for-65 this season.

3. New York RF Curtis Granderson has 10 hits in his past eight games, including four homers and two doubles.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Mets 3