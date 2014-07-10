Preview: Braves at Mets

Bartolo Colon continues the revitalization of his career at age 41, while Aaron Harang has made the most of what some suspected would be his last chance at age 36. Harang takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves in the finale of a four-game series Thursday at the New York Mets, and Colon will pitch for the hosts in a matchup of two eight-game winners. Colon fired seven shutout innings against the Braves on April 8 in Atlanta, a 4-0 New York victory in which Harang only allowed one run.

Colon and the Mets aim to finish a sweep of the Braves, who have lost four in a row due to an inability to hit with runners in scoring position. Atlanta is 5-for-38 with runners on second and/or third during their skid, which followed a nine-game winning streak. The Mets are 11-5 in their past 16 contests at home and play their final four games before the All-Star break at Citi Field.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Aaron Harang (8-6, 3.67 ERA) vs. Mets RH Bartolo Colon (8-7, 4.04)

Harang, who signed with the Braves after Cleveland released him near the end of spring training, has won his past three starts while allowing seven earned runs in 21 innings. He beat Arizona Saturday, giving up three earned runs in eight innings. Harang is 1-1 with a 0.69 ERA against the Mets this season, including seven no-hit innings April 18 at New York.

Colon is 36-22 since the start of 2012. He allowed five runs in each of his past two outings, following a seven-start stretch in which Colon went 6-0 with a 1.58 ERA and a .191 opponents batting average. Colon is 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA in two starts against Atlanta this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York RHP Jenrry Mejia earned his team-high ninth save in Wednesday’s victory and is one of seven different Mets relievers who have at least one.

2. The Braves have allowed 32 runs in their past seven losses, 23 of those scoring with two outs.

3. Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez told reporters he does not anticipate C Evan Gattis – currently on the disabled list with a back injury – being ready immediately after the All-Star break.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Braves 2