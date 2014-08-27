Preview: Braves at Mets

The Atlanta Braves look to crawl their way out of another offensive funk when they continue a three-game series at the New York Mets on Wednesday. The Braves managed eight hits but hit into four double plays in a 3-2 loss in Tuesday’s series opener for their third straight setback, falling 1 1/2 games behind San Francisco in the race for the second wild-card spot in the National League. They have managed five runs during the slide after averaging nearly six per game during a recent 7-1 surge.

Justin Upton remains the constant for up-and-down Atlanta, going 3-for-3 with an RBI double in Tuesday’s loss. He is hitting .316 since the start of July and has 24 RBIs in his last 20 games, including 12 in his last seven contests. The Mets won Tuesday without the services of third baseman David Wright (shoulder) and second baseman Daniel Murphy (calf) due to injuries.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), PIX11 (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (12-9, 2.96 ERA) vs. Mets RH Zack Wheeler (9-8, 3.48)

Teheran has rebounded from a personal three-game losing streak to win consecutive starts, including a victory at Cincinnati on Thursday in which he spun six scoreless innings. He has lasted at least six innings in each of his last four road starts since surrendering five runs and a career-high 11 hits in only 3 1/3 frames at the Mets on July 8. Excluding that rocky outing, the 23-year-old has a 1.50 ERA in his other three career outings at New York.

Wheeler gave up four runs (two earned) in 5 2/3 innings at Oakland on Wednesday, snapping a string of nine straight starts in which he had lasted at least six innings. He has yielded only 28 hits in 38 1/3 innings over his last six appearances. The Georgia native has surrendered eight runs on 18 hits and eight walks in 17 1/3 innings spread over three starts against Atlanta this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mets have won five of the last six meetings at home.

2. Braves 1B Freddie Freeman had at least one walk and at least one strikeout in nine straight games before recording neither in the series opener.

3. New York 1B Lucas Duda is 4-for-11 with a home run, a double and two walks versus Teheran.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Mets 3