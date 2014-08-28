Preview: Braves at Mets

Mike Minor struggled through a miserable first four months of the season, but the Atlanta Braves’ left-hander has regained the form that made him one of the top southpaws in the National League after missing a start in early August. Minor leads the Braves into the rubber match of a three-game series at the New York Mets on Thursday after carrying a no-hitter into the eighth inning Friday at Cincinnati, his third consecutive strong start. The Mets went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position in dropping Wednesday’s middle game 3-2 -- their sixth loss in nine games.

The Mets’ biggest issue at the moment is health, as second baseman Daniel Murphy (right calf soreness) and third baseman David Wright (sore neck) have missed the first two games of the series. New York’s Juan Lagares is batting .500 during his current five-game hitting streak, collecting a pair of hits Wednesday and driving in a run. Atlanta’s Craig Kimbrel recorded his 39th save Wednesday and his next will give him at least 40 for the fourth consecutive season.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Mike Minor (5-8, 4.90 ERA) vs. Mets LH Jonathon Niese (7-9, 3.47)

Minor did not allow a hit Friday until Billy Hamilton’s bloop single with two outs in the eighth, tying a game the Braves won in extra innings. He has allowed three runs on five hits in his past 14 2/3 innings, and since Atlanta skipped his turn in the rotation earlier this month, Minor has held opponents to a .176 batting average. Minor, who won 24 games in 2012-13, has pitched against the Mets twice this season and did not get a decision while posting a 4.76 ERA.

Niese lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last start Friday, allowing five runs (two earned) on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings to end a two-start winning streak. The 27-year-old is 2-5 with a 4.63 ERA in seven starts since the All-Star break while opponents are batting .298 against him in that span. Niese gave up only one run in six innings of a 6-0 loss to the Braves on April 18, and is 6-5 in 16 career starts against Atlanta.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mets have homered in eight consecutive games, the longest streak since New York homered in the first 12 games of 2013.

2. Atlanta 3B Chris Johnson is 7-for-35 on the team’s road trip and was given Wednesday off.

3. New York RHP Vic Black (neck) and LHP Josh Edgin (elbow) were unavailable for Wednesday’s game, and manager Terry Collins told reporters Black will be out for at least the next couple of days.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Mets 2