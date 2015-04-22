Preview: Braves at Mets

Kevin Plawecki’s major-league debut went exceptionally well, and the New York Mets have reason to believe the 24-year-old catcher will more than hold his own while Travis d’Arnaud recovers from a fractured right finger. The Mets host the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday and Plawecki figures to be behind the plate again, one night after recording two hits, scoring two runs and throwing out a base runner in the Mets’ 7-1 victory.

The Mets have weathered injuries (David Wright, d’Arnaud) and suspension (Jenrry Mejia) to begin the season 11-3, matching the 1986 team for best start in franchise history. Atlanta has lost four of its past six after a 6-1 start, and continue to be exposed by the back end of its starting rotation. Trevor Cahill, who gave up four runs in four-plus innings Tuesday, and Eric Stults are a combined 0-3 with a 7.71 ERA. New York remains the majors’ lone unbeaten team at home, winning its first eight contests at Citi Field, and have won nine in a row overall.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Eric Stults (0-1, 6.30 ERA) vs. Mets RH Dillon Gee (0-1, 7.59)

An off day in the schedule provided Stults an extra day of rest, after giving up four runs on five hits in five innings during an April 15 loss to the Marlins. Stults faced the Mets in Atlanta’s home opener April 10, giving up three runs on seven hits in five innings. He has allowed three homers in 10 innings across his first two outings.

Gee has struggled through his first two starts, allowing nine runs on 13 hits in 10 2/3 innings. He surrendered five runs in five innings to lose to the Braves in Atlanta on April 11, and allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings Thursday against Miami. Gee has surrendered five hits and a walk in eight plate appearances with runners in scoring position.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York RF Curtis Granderson, who came into Tuesday hitting .146, finished 3-for-5 with his first four RBIs of the season in the series opener.

2. Atlanta led the major leagues with just one error in its first 12 games, but committed two in consecutive innings Tuesday.

3. Mets’ LF Michael Cuddyer went 0-for-4 Tuesday, snapping his seven-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Braves 4