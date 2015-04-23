Preview: Braves at Mets

Of all the reasons behind the New York Mets’ sizzling start, none may be more important than 41-year-old Bartolo Colon. The major-league’s second-oldest player aims to become baseball’s first four-game winner this season when he leads the Mets – winners of 10 in a row – into Thursday’s home contest against the Atlanta Braves.

New York is riding its longest winning streak since 2008, and has won 11 in a row at Citi Field dating back to last season. The Braves’ stunning start, in which the rebuilt club won six of its first seven games, has faded thanks in part to a sputtering offense. Atlanta is hitting .226 and is leaving an average of seven runners on base per contest during its current 2-5 slump. The lone Atlanta player hitting of late is catcher A.J. Pierzynski, who is 7-for-17 in his past four contests after collecting three hits in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (2-0, 3.71 ERA) vs. Mets RH Bartolo Colon (3-0, 2.25)

A big objective for Teheran in his fourth start of the season is to keep the ball in the park, after allowing four homers in five innings Saturday at Toronto. The 24-year-old surrendered five runs to the Blue Jays, after giving up two earned runs in 12 innings while winning his first two outings. Teheran beat the Mets in Atlanta on April 11, giving up one earned run (three total) and only two hits in six innings.

Colon, who turns 42 in May, has issued just one walk while allowing only five runs in 20 innings. He beat the Braves in his second start April 12 in Atlanta, giving up three runs on six hits in seven innings. Colon ranks in the top 10 in the majors with a 0.80 WHIP, striking out 18 hitters while holding opponents to a .200 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York RHP Matt Harvey will start Saturday against the New York Yankees after visiting a doctor Wednesday for a minor foot issue the team declined to identify.

2. Atlanta RHP Jim Johnson walked three hitters and allowed the go-ahead run in two-thirds of an inning Wednesday, and has surrendered five runs on eight hits in his past 2 2/3 frames.

3. Mets’ starters have recorded 11 quality starts in 15 games.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Braves 1