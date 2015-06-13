Preview: Braves at Mets

The New York Mets look to continue their recent mastery of the visiting Atlanta Braves when the National League East rivals meet for the second contest of their three-game set on Saturday. Since dropping the first two games of the season series, the Mets have posted five straight victories, including a 5-3 triumph on Friday.

Wilmer Flores slugged his 10th home run to help Bartolo Colon pick up his major league-leading ninth win as the Mets defeated Atlanta for the ninth time in their last 12 meetings at Citi Field. New York’s Jacob deGrom also is on a hot streak as he looks to win his fifth consecutive decision on Saturday. The emerging star had missed the Braves thus far in 2015 but was 2-1 with a 1.29 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 18 innings against them last season. Atlanta, which has dropped seven of 10 to fall 3 1/2 games behind the first-place Mets, counters with Shelby Miller, who entered the weekend ranked second in the NL in ERA with a 1.84 mark.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Shelby Miller (5-2, 1.84 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (7-4, 2.42)

Atlanta won eight of Miller’s first nine starts but has lost three in a row, although he has allowed one run over seven innings in two of those setbacks. Miller gave up a season-high four runs in a season-low 4 1/3 innings in his last road start on June 2 in Arizona. The 24-year-old also surrendered four runs over six frames in his lone start at Citi Field.

After finishing seven innings just twice in his first eight starts, deGrom has accomplished the feat four straight times. He gave up two earned runs and fanned 10 in seven frames of a 6-3 win at Arizona on Sunday, improving to 4-0 with a 1.24 ERA over a five-game stretch. The Stetson University product is 5-1 with a 1.34 mark in seven outings at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York LF-1B Michael Cuddyer is 3-for-3 with a double against Miller.

2. Braves 1B Freddie Freeman has collected a home run, two doubles, one single and three walks in his last two games.

3. The Mets are 22-11 against division rivals.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Braves 2