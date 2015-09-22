Preview: Braves at Mets

A return to National League play is just what the New York Mets needed to accelerate their pursuit of a division title and they look to continue their domination of the visiting Atlanta Braves on Tuesday when the teams resume their three-game series. The Mets eased to a 4-0 victory Monday night to improve to 5-0 against the Braves in a 12-day span.

New York whittled its magic number to seven for clinching the East and extended its lead over Washington to 6 1/2 games with 12 to play. With their next nine games against three of the worst teams in the NL - Atlanta, Cincinnati and Philadelphia - the Mets have a chance to wrap up the division before a season-ending three-game set against the Nationals. Yoenis Cespedes collected three hits Monday to break out of a 1-for-19 rut while Daniel Murphy is 11-for-33 with eight RBIs over the last eight games. Right fielder Nick Markakis (neck) is expected back in the lineup after missing two games for the Braves, who have been shut out 16 times this season and four times in the past 21 games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Matt Wisler (5-8, 5.63 ERA) vs. Mets RH Logan Verrett (1-1, 2.89)

Wisler saw his winless drought stretch to his last 10 outings after giving up four runs and nine hits in a 5-0 setback against Toronto in his last start. The 23-year-old rookie acquitted himself well in his previous turn, permitting two runs on seven hits over six innings in a 5-1 setback to the Mets. Wisler had his best start in his major-league debut against the Mets with eight innings of one-run ball on June 19.

Verrett has thrived as a spot starter as the Mets attempt to curb the innings on their young pitchers, and he’ll make another in place of Jacob deGrom against the Braves. Verrett allowed one run on three hits over five innings versus Miami in his last outing and turned in a gem in a similar situation versus Colorado on Aug. 23 with eight innings of one-run ball. He gave up a run in a relief appearance versus Atlanta on June 20.

WALK-OFFS

1. Braves RHP Mike Foltynewicz, hospitalized over the weekend with blood clots, underwent surgery Monday to remove part of his first rib.

2. Mets RHP Addison Reed has not allowed a run in 11 appearances since he was acquired from Arizona.

3. Braves C Christian Bethancourt is expected to be out a few games after jamming his left thumb on a tag play Sunday.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Braves 3