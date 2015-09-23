Preview: Braves at Mets

It remains to be seen what role veteran right-hander Bartolo Colon plays in the postseason as long as the New York Mets don’t blow what seems to be an insurmountable lead in the National League East. But one thing is certain: The 42-year-old is a huge reason New York is on the verge of clinching its first division title since 2006, and he’ll try to get the Mets one step closer when they host the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday in the rubber match of their three-game series.

Colon, who is 13-2 with a 2.65 ERA in 15 turns versus the NL East this season, told reporters earlier this month he would do what was asked. “I feel really good and no matter what the decision would be, I’m here to pitch and that’s nothing I can control,” Colon said. “It’s up to them, but I’m here to pitch and I can pitch anywhere they need me.” New York’s magic number was reduced to six Tuesday thanks to Washington’s 4-1 loss to Baltimore. Williams Perez takes the ball Wednesday for Atlanta, which has won four of its last five games after Tuesday’s 6-2 victory snapped a five-game slide versus the Mets, and is 8-27 in its last 35.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta) SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Williams Perez (6-6, 5.16 ERA) vs. Mets RH Bartolo Colon (14-12, 4.15)

Perez allowed one run and six hits while striking out six in 5 2/3 innings of a 2-1 victory over Philadelphia on Friday and is 2-0 with a 2.89 ERA over his last three starts. The 24-year-old Venezuelan received a no-decision in Atlanta’s 6-4 loss to New York on Sept. 12 and is 1-0 with a 4.85 ERA and a save in three appearances (two starts) versus the Mets. Perez is one of 15 rookies to make his debut with the Braves this season.

Colon, who is listed at 5 feet 11, 283 pounds, had a four-decision winning streak halted when he allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings of a 6-0 loss to Miami on Sept. 16. The Dominican Republic native was 4-0 with a 2.13 ERA in his previous seven appearances (six starts), a stretch that included 31 consecutive scoreless innings. Colon is 8-2 with a 2.55 ERA in 10 turns versus Atlanta - 4-0, 3.51 this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. CF Yoenis Cespedes, who is hitting .289 with 17 home runs and 42 RBIs since joining New York at the trade deadline, went 0-for-3 on Tuesday and is 6-for-35 with two home runs and three RBIs in his last 10 games.

2. New York is 2-for-20 with runners in scoring position in the series after going 0-for-8 on Tuesday.

3. Mets 3B David Wright is hitting .297 with three home runs, eight RBIs and 16 runs scored in 22 games since returning from the disabled list Aug. 24.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Braves 2