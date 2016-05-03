Preview: Braves at Mets

The New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves are in two very different spots on the competition cycle, and their meetings so far this season have illustrated that fact. The Mets will try to move to 5-0 against their National League East rivals when they host the Braves in the second of a three-game series on Tuesday.

New York won the NL pennant last season and is firmly in win-now mode, though its young pitching staff suggests a team that could be challenging for the World Series for the next several years. The Braves tore apart the roster over the last year and a half and are in full rebuild mode as they prepare to move into their new stadium in 2017. The Mets swept a three-game series at Atlanta last month and opened up the current series with an easy 4-1 victory on Monday behind eight strong innings from ageless wonder Bartolo Colon and home runs from David Wright, Yoenis Cespedes and Lucas Duda. The Braves are last in the NL in runs scored (80) and own the worst record in the majors at 6-19.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Matt Wisler (0-2, 4.26 ERA) vs. Mets RH Matt Harvey (2-3, 4.76)

Wisler is part of Atlanta’s push for the future and is trying to establish himself in his first full major-league season. The 23-year-old did not allow an earned run in 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 21, but was lit up for five runs on as many hits and three walks in five innings against Boston in his last outing. Wisler missed last month’s series against New York but is 2-1 with a 2.14 ERA in three career starts against the Mets.

Harvey got off to a slow start with losses in each of his first three turns but is beginning to turn things around. The Connecticut native struck out a season-high seven and allowed two runs on seven hits in six innings to beat Cincinnati on Wednesday. Harvey went five innings at Atlanta on April 22, allowing two runs in a win, and is 2-2 with a 2.92 ERA in four career starts against the Braves.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Braves made several roster moves prior to the series opener on Monday, including recalling INF Reid Brignac, 3B Matt Tuiasosopo and UTL Chase d’Arnaud.

2. Wright is 5-for-10 with a home run, three runs scored, two RBIs and four walks in the last three games.

3. Colon’s win was the 220 of his career, pushing him past Pedro Martinez (219) for second among Dominican-born pitchers (Juan Marichal, 243).

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Braves 2