Preview: Braves at Mets

Curtis Granderson has been hitting at a favorable clip and the New York Mets have begun to follow suit. Granderson carries a seven-game hitting streak into Friday’s opener of a three-game series versus the visiting Atlanta Braves, against whom the Mets have won five of the first six meetings between the National League East rivals this season.

The 35-year-old Granderson went deep in Thursday’s 6-4 victory by the Mets, who erupted for 17 runs and 30 hits - including five homers - to take the final two contests of their three-game series with Pittsburgh. The offensive explosion has been a welcome sight for the Mets, who were limited to 22 runs in their previous nine contests. New York has outscored Atlanta by a 29-11 margin this season, with Asdrubal Cabrera leading the way by going 9-for-23 with two homers, four RBIs and as many runs scored in the six games. Freddie Freeman went 10-for-18 with three homers, six RBIs and as many run scored as Atlanta salvaged a split of its four-game series with Cincinnati.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH John Gant (0-1, 5.63 ERA) vs. Mets RH Matt Harvey (4-8, 4.66)

Gant will make his first start against the team that selected him in the 21st round of the 2011 draft. The 23-year-old received mixed reviews in his first outing of the season against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, allowing three runs and four hits - although the four walks he issued drove up his pitch count. Gant has struggled versus left-handed batters, who are 12-for-33 with five extra-base hits against him.

Harvey turned in his third consecutive strong outing on Friday but settled for a no-decision despite allowing one run and two hits in six innings at Milwaukee. The 27-year-old has permitted just two runs and eight hits in his last 20 frames while striking out 17, but he only has a 1-1 record to show for it. Harvey has split a pair of decisions versus Atlanta this season, allowing two runs in five innings of a 6-3 win on April 22 before taking the loss two weeks later after yielding three in 5 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York placed OF Juan Lagares on the disabled list with a left thumb injury just prior to Thursday’s tilt.

2. The Braves turned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday and recalled RHP Tyrell Jenkins, who was the organization’s Pitcher of the Year in 2015.

3. Mets 3B David Wright underwent neck surgery on Thursday to repair the herniated disk that has sidelined him since last month.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Braves 2